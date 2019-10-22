This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's potato crop is at risk because of bad weather conditions

The Irish Farmers’ Association has warned that much of the crop might not get harvested this year.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 10:16 AM
12 minutes ago 720 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4861677
Image: Shutterstock/Elliotte Rusty Harold
Image: Shutterstock/Elliotte Rusty Harold

POOR WEATHER IS posing a risk to Ireland’s potato crop, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has warned. 

The IFA said that only 30% of the potato crop has been harvested – down from 60% in a typical year.

Farmers say they have been hit by wet conditions, meaning more of the harvest could be lost this year. 

The national potato chairman of the IFA, Thomas McKeown, said that in the north-east of the country, farmers have experienced almost double the normal average rainfall in August and September. 

Potatoes remain a key Irish crop and is a staple of the Irish diet. The country’s average potato consumption is 85 kilograms per person, according to Teagasc figures

Potato production, typically at around 9,000 hectares, has fallen to 8,100 hectares this year. 

Related Read

30.03.17 Potatoes have been grown in conditions similar to those found on Mars

This is still higher than last year’s low of 7,900 hectares. 

The organisation is also warning that many winter cereals haven’t been planted yet – less than 20% of the normal area has been planted due in part to the lack of a “significant weather window”. 

The IFA says that it could be difficult for farmers to comply with Department of Agriculture rules over the use of nitrates.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie