THOUSANDS OF CUSTOMERS have been left without electricity as Storm Floris batters coastal areas.

Weather warnings came into place for a number of counties in the north and west of the country overnight. All are due to lift by mid-afternoon.

Thousands across the country have reported being left without power. Over 4000 customers in Galway had their power restored earlier this morning after faults were reported shortly after 5am.

Road users travelling during the period of the warning have been urged to be aware of possible dangerous travelling conditions, fall trees, debris, and loose objects, as well as structural damage.

Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo are to be subject to a Status Yellow rain warning until 10am.

A wind warning is also in place for Donegal, as well as Monaghan, Leitrim, and Cavan. This is valid until 4pm. Clare, Galway, Mayo, and Sligo are subject to a wind warning until 1pm.

In the north, Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry are subject to status Yellow wind warnings.

Customers can check faults in their area and estimated restoration times here.