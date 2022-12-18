Power restored to six million Ukrainians as Russian defence minister inspects troops

ELECTRICITY HAS BEEN restored to almost six million Ukrainians amid ongoing power and water shortages following Russia’s latest wave of attacks.

The country worked yesterday to restore power and water supplies after Moscow launched a barrage of missiles on multiple cities on Friday, plunging them into darkness and forcing people to endure sub-zero temperatures without heating or running water.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that electricity had been restored to almost six million Ukrainians, but noted ongoing problems with heat and water supplies, and “large-scale outages” in many regions.

“The main thing today is energy,” he said. “There is still a lot of work to do to stabilise the system.”

In the capital Kyiv, the metro had stopped running so that people wrapped in winter coats could take shelter at underground stations, but Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Saturday the service had resumed.

Water supply had also been restored and 75% of the city’s population had their heating supply back.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, power had also been fully returned, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said on Saturday, after the strikes had left Ukraine’s second city without electricity.

Ukraine’s national energy provider Ukrenergo had imposed emergency blackouts in response to the strikes, warning the extent of the damage in the north, south and centre of the country meant it could take longer to restore supplies than after previous attacks.

The country’s energy system “continues to recover”, it said yesterday.

Celestino Arce Lavin A woman walks by a building destroyed by a russian rocket strike in Sviatohirsk. Celestino Arce Lavin

Meanwhile, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu inspected troops involved in what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine, his ministry has said.

Shoigu “made a working trip to the Southern Military District and inspected troops in the areas of the special military operation”, the defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

It added that Shoigu spoke with servicemen “on the frontline” and listened to reports from military officials at a “command post”.

The statement did not say where exactly the trip took place and whether Shoigu visited Ukraine.

A video released by the ministry with its statement showed Shoigu aboard a military helicopter as well as some aerial shots of unidentified empty stretches of land.

The announcement of his visit comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with top military brass overseeing the Ukraine offensive, including Shoigu.

After a series of humiliating battlefield defeats, Russia has since October pursued an aerial campaign against what Moscow says are military-linked facilities.

But France and the European Union have said the suffering inflicted on freezing civilians constitutes war crimes, with the bloc’s foreign policy chief calling the bombings “barbaric”.

Russia’s defence ministry said Saturday the strikes had targeted Ukraine’s military and energy facilities, while also disrupting “the transfer of weapons and ammunition of foreign production”.

“All assigned targets were hit,” the ministry said in its daily briefing.

