Sunday 18 September 2022
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan

Typhoon Nanmadol is forecast to turn east and reach Tokyo on Tuesday.

By Press Association Sunday 18 Sep 2022, 8:34 AM
47 minutes ago 2,106 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5869404
A man on a bicycle makes his way through the rain in Miyazaki, southern Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
A POWERFUL TYPHOON approaching southern Japan has pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralysing ground and air transportation and resulting in the evacuation of thousands of people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Nanmadol was near the southern island of Yakushima, packing maximum surface winds of 162 kilometres per hour, as it slowly headed north to the country’s main southern island of Kyushu, where it could make landfall later today.

Nanmadol is forecast to turn east and reach Tokyo on Tuesday.

The agency predicted as much as 50 centimetres of rainfall by midday tomorrow, warning of flooding and landslides.

The agency also warned residents in the affected area of “unprecedented” levels of powerful winds and waves, urging them to evacuate early.

embedded268880094 A satellite image released by Nasa shows Typhoon Nanmadol, which is approaching south-west Japan.

Local authorities so far reported no major damage or injuries.

In the hard-hit Kagoshima prefecture, more than 9,000 residents took shelter at evacuation centres on Sunday.

In the neighbouring Miyazaki prefecture, another 4,700 people were evacuated.

Kyushu Electric Power Company said more than 93,000 homes across Kyushu island were without electricity on Sunday because of damage to power lines and facilities.

Footage on NHK television showed a pachinko pinball parlour with part of its glass wall shattered by the gusts in the city of Kanoya in Kagoshima.

Elsewhere in the prefecture, an elderly woman suffered a minor injury as she fell, NHK said.

Hundreds of domestic flights in and out of the region have been cancelled and more are planned to be grounded in western Japan through until Tuesday as the typhoon heads north-east, according to Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

Public transportation including trains and buses in Kagoshima and Miyazaki were suspended throughout Sunday.

Railway operators said bullet trains on Kyushu island have been suspended.

