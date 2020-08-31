This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Former president of India dies after testing positive for Covid-19

The 84-year-old had recently undergone emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain.

By Press Association Monday 31 Aug 2020, 7:58 PM
1 hour ago 10,222 Views 10 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

INDIA’S FORMER PRESIDENT Pranab Mukherjee, a senior leader of the country’s opposition Congress party, has died after contracting Covid-19.

The 84-year-old had emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain on 10 August at New Delhi’s Army Hospital Research and Referral.

The hospital said he tested positive for Covid-19 after the surgery and his condition was critical. He remained in a coma after the surgery.

The hospital said his health began declining on Monday after a lung infection resulted in septic shock.

His son, a former MP in India Abhijeet Mukherjee, tweeted in the evening that he had died.

Mukherjee was president from 2012 to 2017, during a long period when the Congress party held power. The office is largely ceremonial in India, with executive powers resting with the prime minister.

Before that, he had been finance, defence and foreign minister for three separate prime ministers and helped manage their fractious governing coalitions.

