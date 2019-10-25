This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you support the introduction of pre-book only trains to deal with overcrowding?

Irish Rail says it won’t have more carriages on the network for the next two years.

By Adam Daly Friday 25 Oct 2019, 9:29 AM
23 minutes ago 2,969 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4866644
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS warned that it may have to consider introducing pre-book only trains in a bid to tackle overcrowding on its rail network. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Primetime last night, Jim Meade, CEO of Iarnród Éireann, said that it won’t have more capacity on the network until late 2021, so there is a risk that overcrowding will “get worse before it gets better”. 

Irish Rail’s plans have been dubbed “absolutely unacceptable” by the chair of the Oireachtas Transport Committee Fergus O’Dowd who told Morning Ireland that pre-booking “creates tension, creates problems, it creates uncertainty” for commuters. 

Today we’re asking: Would you support the introduction of pre-book only trains to deal with overcrowding? 


Poll Results:

No (257)
Yes (191)
No interest / no opinion (12)



