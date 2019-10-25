Poll: Would you support the introduction of pre-book only trains to deal with overcrowding?

IARNRÓD ÉIREANN HAS warned that it may have to consider introducing pre-book only trains in a bid to tackle overcrowding on its rail network.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Primetime last night, Jim Meade, CEO of Iarnród Éireann, said that it won’t have more capacity on the network until late 2021, so there is a risk that overcrowding will “get worse before it gets better”.

Irish Rail’s plans have been dubbed “absolutely unacceptable” by the chair of the Oireachtas Transport Committee Fergus O’Dowd who told Morning Ireland that pre-booking “creates tension, creates problems, it creates uncertainty” for commuters.

