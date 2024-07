THE PRISON OFFICERS Association have “utterly condemned” an arson attack on a prison officer’s home last night.

Branding the attack as “cowardly”, the Prison Officers Association said that the attack was “extremely sinister in nature” and could have lead to loss of life.

Gabriel Keaveny, Deputy General Secretary of the Prison Officers Association said today, “We have no doubt that this horrific attack related to the prison officers work.

Advertisement

“We now call on the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner to take whatever action is necessary to ensure that prison officers and their families are safe in their own homes. The government have a responsibility for the safety and security to its employees”.

The Prison Officers Association has also sought an urgent meeting with the Director of the Prison Service to discuss this most recent attack.

There have been similar instances of attacks on prison officers homes in the past, which understandably are a shocking ordeal for prison officers and their families, a spokesperson said.

“It is now important that the perpetrators of this cowardly and frightening attack are brought to justice.”

The Prison Officers Association said that it will be offering continued support to the prison officer involved and his family as they deal with this “shocking ordeal”.