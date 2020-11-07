#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 November 2020
Prisoner released without charge in investigation into witness intimidation during Adrian Donohoe trial

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 10:13 AM
A PRISONER, WHO was arrested yesterday morning in connection with witness intimidation in the murder trial of Adrian Donohoe, has been released without charge.

He was the seventh person arrested as part of the investigation into witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and unlawful use of a mobile phone in prison in relation to the trial of Aaron Brady.

He was held at Portlaoise Garda Station, before being released without charge this morning.

An investigation is currently ongoing by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI). 

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was on active duty when he was shot and killed on 25 January 2013 outside Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan Co Louth.

Last month, Aaron Brady was sentenced to life in prison for the capital murder of Detective Donohoe and must serve a minimum of 40 years. 

He was also sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

