UP TO 12 prisoners are set to be transferred from Mountjoy Prison following a string of serious incidents and alleged assaults that have taken place in one of the wings of the facility.

Sources have confirmed to The Journal that the D wing in Mountjoy Prison, where members of the Kinihan Organised Crime Group are housed, is currently locked down as officers search for contraband, weapons and prisoners set to be moved.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed that there is an ongoing security operation taking place at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin but could not comment further.

It is believed that a dozen prisoners have allegedly coordinated attacks on each other over the last two days. The D wing is also currently overcrowded.

One incident last night allegedly involved a prisoner being stabbed with a bladed implement while another prisoner was scalded by hot water. Violent disruptions continued this morning when doors were unlocked, the source said.

One prisoner was today taken to hospital following an attack and the wing was later shut down. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Staff have identified the “ring leaders”, according to one source. Prison management are now in the process of transferring up to 12 people to new facilities, which will remain undisclosed for security reasons for the time being.

No staff were injured in any of the incidents, a senior source confirmed.

The Journal last week reported that the serivce itself is operating under the increased risk of a riot due to extreme levels of overcrowding currently present inside of almost every facility in the country.