This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Treatment for problem use of cocaine has tripled since 2013

Cocaine has risen from the third to second most common problem drug between 2013 and 2019.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 7:55 AM
31 minutes ago 1,653 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5145486
Image: Shutterstock/DedMityay
Image: Shutterstock/DedMityay

CASES COMING FORWARD for treatment over problem cocaine use increased more than three-fold between 2013 and 2019, new data from the Health Research Board shows.  

The Health Research Board today released its annual publication on cases treated for problem drug use (excluding alcohol) in Ireland. 

The number of cases treated for problem use of cocaine increased from 708 in 2013 to 2,560 in 2019.

Cocaine has risen from the third to second most common problem drug in that seven-year period – from 7.9% of all cases in 2013 to 24% last year. 

In 2019, crack cocaine accounted for 14.3% of all cases treated for cocaine as a main problem. This is a rise from 11.3% in 2018. 

Meanwhile, the problem use of opioids and cocaine respectively decreased over this period. 

The most common drug use requiring treatment last year was opioids with 39% of cases, followed by cocaine at 24% and cannabis also at 24%. 

Nearly three-quarters of those treated were male while 26% were female.  

10,664 cases of problem drug use were treated in 2019. 37% of these were new cases while 56% were cases previously treated. 

drug statistics 2019 Statistics on problem drug use requiring treatment in 2019.

The median age of those treated last year was 31. 11% of cases treated were homeless and 16% were employed. 

Of those treated for problem cocaine use, almost one-third were in employment and 80% were male. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Over 67,000 cases were treated for problem drug use between 2013 and 2019.

The Minister of State with responsibility for drugs policy, Frank Feighan, said this data “clearly illuminates a worrying development” in cocaine use in Ireland. 

“I believe that addressing the drug problem in Ireland requires a multi-pronged approach; providing targeted harm-reduction and prevention initiatives in tandem with treatment services,” he said. 

Feighan yesterday apologised after claiming that public officials and people in RTÉ are “snorting cocaine all over the place”.

The comments, reported by the Sunday Independent, were made in a local radio debate during the general election campaign earlier this year.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie