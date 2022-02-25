#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Shame! Shame! Shame!': Hundreds block road at large protest at Russian Embassy in Dublin

One car that had been attempting to enter the embassy was stopped by protesters who draped it in Ukrainian flags.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 25 Feb 2022, 4:39 PM
20220225_154659 Hundreds attended the protest this afternoon. Source: The Journal

DEMONSTRATORS GATHERED OUTSIDE the Russian Embassy in Dublin for a second day, protesting the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Several hundred people gathered at the protest on Orwell Road, which was blocked as the crowd swelled.

Gardaí had attempted to keep the road clear but when the crowd became too large gardaí stopped cars from using the road. 

One car that had been attempting to enter the embassy was stopped by protesters who draped it in Ukrainian flags. The car then left the scene.

The crowd sang and chanted slogans opposed to the Russian invasion.

Chants included: ‘Military help, for Ukraine’ and ‘Shame, Shame, Shame’ in the direction of the embassy. 

Several speakers used a megaphone to call for military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine from the international community. 

One speaker used a slogan seeking air support for the Ukrainian military: “Shelter the skies and we will handle the rest.”

UKRAINE PROTESTS 8L5A3582

Another speaker, Yuliya Petruk, said that Ukrainian children are now being thought about survival.  

“They should be learning about our beautiful heritage and culture, our language and about our poets but no, they’re learning how to pack light and move fast,” she said. 

Of Russia’s invasion, she said: “They are liars, they are tyrants, they’re bullies and they’re murderers.”

Marius Marsejnii from Moldova told that crowd that the people of eastern Europe need help.

Ukraine requires help, eastern Europe requires help, financially and militarily. We will not stay forgotten any longer, they have to go home. Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine!)

20220225_151539 Dmytro Lutskiv raises his hand painted in Ukrainian colours.

Demonstrators also picketed the Russian Embassy yesterday daubed red paint at the entrance gate. More protests are planned over the weekend and into next week at the same location.

Speaking to The Journal, Iryna Ustych said the main message she hoped would be taken from the protest is that what is happening should not be ignored. 

“There’s war going on and people are dying and it’s not something that you can be silent about. You should actually pay attention, spread information and make your government stand up,” she said. 

Ustych says that the international community is waiting to see what will happen instead of doing something now. She says that protests will continue. 

“My family’s is there, my brother is 15 I’m not sure if they’re alive. I have spoken to them but the connection is gone today and I’m not sure if everything’s okay.”

