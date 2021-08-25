Police in NI appeal for information after man (20s) shot in leg

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information after a shooting incident near Belfast yesterday.

Police received a report at around 10pm that a man in his 20s received a gunshot wound in his leg.

The incident took place in the Knockenagh Avenue area of Newtownabbey in Antrim.

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: ”This was a brutal attack.

“Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people and their actions should be condemned by all.”

Brennan said an investigation is underway and police are working to establish a motive for this “horrific attack”.

Anyone who may have witnessed this event or who may have information in relation to it is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 1895 of 24/08/21.

A report can also be made online or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the website.