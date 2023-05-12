Advertisement

Friday 12 May 2023
# Extradition
Man wanted for hijacking arrested at Belfast Airport trying to flee to Spain
The man was detained by PSNI on an Irish extradition warrant whilst trying to get a flight to Spain.
THE PSNI’S INTERNATIONAL Policing Unit, working with Gardaí, arrested a man at Belfast International Airport yesterday as he tried to flee to Spain.

The 28 year old man, who is wanted in the Republic of Ireland on suspicion of hijacking and possession of an offensive weapon, was detained on an Irish extradition warrant whilst trying to travel to Spain.

He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court later yesterday evening and was remanded in custody.

Sergeant Davey, from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said:

“The subject in this case might have thought that by booking a flight from a different jurisdiction would help him evade or avoid detection. Unfortunately for him he failed to factor in the close international collaboration efforts with law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives wherever they may be hiding out.

“This arrest shows our continued determination and commitment to work with international partners to effectively tackle criminality and bring those involved to justice.”

Author
Jamie McCarron
