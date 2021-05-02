Teen charged after PSNI officer knocked unconscious during Covid breach investigation

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged in connection with an assault on police officers last Friday evening in Fintona, Co Tyrone, the PSNI has said.

Two officers were injured while investigating reports of Covid regulation breaches and underage drinking at a licensed premise on Friday evening.

One of the PSNI officers was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 17-year-old, who was arrested at the scene, has now been charged with offences including assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

He will appear before Omagh Youth Court on 19 May, the PSNI said in a statement.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Upon entering the premises on Friday, the officers found around 150 people on the premises at Fintona, Co Tyrone.

Breaches of the Northern Ireland Health Protection Regulations were observed.

Enforcement action was taken in respect of The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021, with a prohibition notice and a £1000 fine issued, the PSNI confirmed.

When a prohibition notice is issued, the premises is closed until police are satisfied the relevant breaches have been appropriately addressed.