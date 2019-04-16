Police appeal for information after another ATM ripped from wall of building in Antrim

THE PSNI IS investigating after yet another ATM theft in Northern Ireland took place in the early hours this morning.
The latest incident took place in Market Square in Bushmills, north Antrim, with a digger again used to remove the cash machine from a wall.
Police said that they envisaged the area remaining closed for some time so urged motorists to seek alternative routes.
Last week, the PSNI made an appeal for the public’s help in tracing those responsible for the spate of ATM thefts.
Detective chief inspector David Henderson said: ““Recent attacks on ATMs are impacting our communities on multiple levels. The livelihoods of our local businesses are being jeopardised by the thefts and they are forced to face the additional costs involved in repairing their premises.
The populations served by the ATMs, which are often rural, are being denied access to cash facilities. Farmers and construction firms are suffering the loss of expensive equipment and machinery, a loss from which some will struggle to recover.
A dedicated task force has been set up by the PSNI in relation to the thefts, with the figure of cash machines this year taken now in double figures. Gardaí are also investigating two such incidents, which took place in Castleblayney and Kingscourt.
“We need communities to help be our eyes and ears,” Henderson added.
