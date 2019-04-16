This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police appeal for information after another ATM ripped from wall of building in Antrim

The latest in the recent spate of ATM thefts took place overnight in Bushmills.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 10:35 AM
34 minutes ago 2,431 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4593761

THE PSNI IS investigating after yet another ATM theft in Northern Ireland took place in the early hours this morning.

The latest incident took place in Market Square in Bushmills, north Antrim, with a digger again used to remove the cash machine from a wall.

Police said that they envisaged the area remaining closed for some time so urged motorists to seek alternative routes.

Last week, the PSNI made an appeal for the public’s help in tracing those responsible for the spate of ATM thefts.

Detective chief inspector David Henderson said: ““Recent attacks on ATMs are impacting our communities on multiple levels. The livelihoods of our local businesses are being jeopardised by the thefts and they are forced to face the additional costs involved in repairing their premises.

The populations served by the ATMs, which are often rural, are being denied access to cash facilities. Farmers and construction firms are suffering the loss of expensive equipment and machinery, a loss from which some will struggle to recover.

A dedicated task force has been set up by the PSNI in relation to the thefts, with the figure of cash machines this year taken now in double figures. Gardaí are also investigating two such incidents, which took place in Castleblayney and Kingscourt.

“We need communities to help be our eyes and ears,” Henderson added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie