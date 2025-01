POLICE IN THE North of Ireland arrested a man last night on suspicion of burglary in Belfast after first rescuing him from a tree.

According to the PSNI, police received reports of two attempted areas in the west Belfast area after 9pm last night.

Inspector McCullogh of the police service said in a statement that the PSNI first received reports of an attempted burglary at 9.10pm n the Andersonstown Park West area of the city.

This was followed by a second report of an attempted burglary at another house in the Fruithill Park area of the city.

“It was reported that a suspicious man had tried to enter a house through a window,” Inspector McCullogh said.

Officers then determined that the suspect had climbed a nearby tree.

“Following a lengthy negotiation, officers alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, brought the man down to safety,” the inspector said.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted burglary and disorderly behaviour.

PSNI enquiries are ongoing and the service appealed to anyone in the North with any information, including CCTV footage or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the areas to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1502 of 18/01/25.