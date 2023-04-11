Four suspected pipe bombs recovered from Creggan cemetery after republican Easter march

NORTHERN IRISH POLICE have recovered four suspected pipe bombs from a cemetery in Creggan, Co Derry.

The finding follows a day of unrest in the area, where a number of missiles were thrown at a PSNI Land Rover during an illegal dissident republican march yesterday.

A public safety operation was implemented following the discovery of a possible pipe bomb in the City Cemetery just after 6.30am this morning.

A further three suspected pipe bombs were discovered in the search.

The devices were located in the same area where clothes worn by participants in yesterday’s parade were removed and burnt.

Police have recovered four suspected pipe bombs from inside the City Cemetery in Creggan following a public safety operation there today, Tuesday 11th April: https://t.co/vzmOvx6u4L pic.twitter.com/aFI2bRAZeY — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) April 11, 2023

They have since been made safe and removed for forensic examination.

Advertisement

The PSNI has said that petrol bombs, stones and bottles were thrown at police vehicles during the course of the operation.

Two of the vehicles sustained damage, but no officers were injured.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton described the discovery of the pipe bombs was a “sinister and worrying development”.

He said: “Last week we warned that we had strong community intelligence there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry/Londonderry, and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police.

“That intelligence played out yesterday and today in the form of disorder, involving young children throwing ready-made petrol bombs and other missiles at police. The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development.

“The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community.

These suspected pipe bombs were left in a cemetery, a place where people lay loved ones to rest and visit to pay their respects. That is absolutely shameful.”

He said that the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit is now leading the operation and urged anyone who can assist the investigation to come forward.

Reports can be submitted to the PSNI via an online form here.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously here or on 0800 555 111.