Explosive device used 'in attempt to murder police officers' in Co Armagh

AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE believed to have been used in an attempt to kill PSNI officers in Northern Ireland has been discovered.

At around midnight last night, police received a report of a loud bang in the area of the Tullygally Road in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

According to PSNI chief inspector Barney O’ Connor, police were then contacted by a Belfast-based newspaper who reported that a call had been made to them claiming that a device had been fired at a police patrol but had missed its target.

“At this stage we believe the device to be viable and that this was an attempt by dissident republican terrorists to murder police officers,” O’Connor said in a statement today.

Following reports of the incident, officers responded and a suspicious object was located.

A full security clearance operation was implemented and this is continuing at present.

Mr O’Connor added: “I cannot condemn strongly enough those behind this cowardly and despicable act of terrorism.”

“They offer nothing to this community and their actions here do not reflect the wishes of the vast majority of the law-abiding residents of this area.

“I would appeal to anyone who could assist our investigation and help us identify the perpetrators to please get in touch with us.”

Once the security operation has been completed, the device will be removed and will be subject to detailed forensic examination.