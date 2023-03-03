PSNI given more time to question two people arrested over Det John Caldwell shooting

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have been granted more time to question two men arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell last week.

Caldwell was attacked on Wednesday, 22 February, shortly after 8pm at a coaching session for a youth football team.

He was putting footballs into the boot of his car and was accompanied by his young son when gunmen approached and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The New IRA has been a primary focus of the PSNI investigation into the attack.

Police have made a number of arrests over the past week in connection with the incident.

A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder has been released today following questioning.

Two men, aged 33 and 57, are still in police custody.

A court in Belfast today granted an extension to detain the 33-year-old suspect until 6pm on Sunday.

An extension was also granted to extend the detention of a 57-year-old man until 10pm on Sunday.

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

PSNI detectives are continuing to appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.