Investigation after at least ten unaccompanied children discovered around Belfast harbour

Aerial view of Belfast where the children were discovered.

THE PSNI IN Northern Ireland is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a number of unaccompanied children in Belfast who were later taken into the care of social services.

The BBC reports that at least 10 teenagers of east African origin were discovered in Belfast’s harbour area across a number of days last week.

It reports they are from Eritrea and were travelling without an adult.

Asked for clarification on the report, the PSNI said it was in contact with the Health Trust in relation to the issue.

“We are liaising with the relevant Health Trust to understand the circumstances around a number of unaccompanied children who have been taken into the care of social services.

“Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of the children involved. There are no further details at this stage.”