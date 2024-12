POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in Co Down.

The PSNI and paramedics were called to the incident in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge shortly after 6pm on Saturday evening.

The incident remains ongoing and a number of police cordons are in place.

Advertisement

Several politicians in the North have left messages of condolence online, including former UUP leader Doug Beattie and Alliance MLA Eóin Tennyson.

DUP politician Carla Lockhart called for the public to “give the police time and space” to conduct their investigation into the incident.

As per my previous message, please give the police time and space to make their inquiries into this sad situation.



My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of this woman. https://t.co/N6h86D7nTC — Carla Lockhart MP (@carlalockhart) December 14, 2024

A PSNI spokesperson said that more details will be released “in due course”.