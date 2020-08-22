Eight PSNI officers test positive for Covid-19 and two stations closed for deep cleaning

EIGHT PSNI OFFICERS in Antrim Station have tested positive for Covid-19.

Following reports of a number of officers from the station being unwell, these officers underwent testing for the virus, according to Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd.

Eight of these officers have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have undertaken, and we will continue to undertake a range of appropriate measures, in line with public health advice and guidance, to address the issue,” Todd said.

Both the Antrim and Newtownabbey stations have closed to facilitate deep cleaning.

“Colleagues from across the district are also self-isolating and will undergo testing for Covid-19,” Todd said.

“I want to reassure public that we have plans in place to ensure continuance of service delivery to keep our people and our communities safe,” he said.

“We are also working to identify any other risks arising from this outbreak and will address those with our health care partners.”