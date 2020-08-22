This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Eight PSNI officers test positive for Covid-19 and two stations closed for deep cleaning

Both the Antrim and Newtownabbey stations have closed to facilitate deep cleaning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 1:13 PM
10 minutes ago 832 Views 1 Comment
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images

EIGHT PSNI OFFICERS in Antrim Station have tested positive for Covid-19. 

Following reports of a number of officers from the station being unwell, these officers underwent testing for the virus, according to Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd. 

Eight of these officers have tested positive for Covid-19. 

“We have undertaken, and we will continue to undertake a range of appropriate measures, in line with public health advice and guidance, to address the issue,” Todd said. 

Both the Antrim and Newtownabbey stations have closed to facilitate deep cleaning. 

“Colleagues from across the district are also self-isolating and will undergo testing for Covid-19,” Todd said. 

“I want to reassure public that we have plans in place to ensure continuance of service delivery to keep our people and our communities safe,” he said.

“We are also working to identify any other risks arising from this outbreak and will address those with our health care partners.”

