THE PSNI HAS renewed an appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Martin Kelly, who went missing from Belfast on New Year’s Day in 2006.

Kelly had worked as a plumber and as a part time bar man in the Priory Inn at Holywood, a town on the outskirts of Belfast.

He was working on New Year’s Eve 2005 and then went on to two house parties with friends.

On New Year’s Day, Kelly and his friends went to Pat’s Bar in Garmoyle Street in the Sailortown area of Belfast to watch a football match.

His friends left but Kelly remained in the bar talking to other customers.

He left at around 7.10pm and hasn’t been seen since.

Advertisement

Kelly is described as being around 6ft 1in tall and of slim build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a black ‘Guinness’ T-shirt and blue jeans on the day he went missing.

Officers investigating Kelly’s disappearance have carried out a number of searches on land and on the water, and have also deployed the diving team and air support team in these searches.

Image of Martin Kelly, who went missing on this day in 2006 PSNI PSNI

PSNI Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey added that the force has also undertaken extensive enquiries but “despite conducting a wide range of interviews and reviewing all available CCTV relating to the incident, Martin has not been located”.

“We remain committed and determined to discovering what happened to Martin and detectives will continue to follow up all new lines of enquiry and any new information,” said Harvey.

“Police would urge anyone who may have knowledge of Martin’s disappearance to contact the PSNI.”

Information can be given to detectives by calling 101, anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or Missing People on 116 000.