Man arrested in West Belfast in connection with kidnapping and assault

PSNI DETECTIVES IN West Belfast have arrested a man following a report of a kidnapping in the suburb of Dunmurry yesterday.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “It was reported just after 12pm that a man was forced into the back of a blue Citroen Berlingo van by two men in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area before it was driven away from the Michael Ferguson roundabout.

“At this stage, we believe the victim, aged in his thirties, was driven around in the van for two to three hours and at one point, he was taken to a nearby property where he was assaulted, sustaining a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

“A short time later, police arrested a man, aged in his thirties on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and as our enquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Upper Dunmurry Lane, Colin, Poleglass or Twinbrook area of Dunmurry yesterday between 12pm and 4pm and saw anything which could assist us,” he said.