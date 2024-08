POLICE IN EAST Belfast say they are treating an arson attack on a church in the area as a racially motivated hate crime.

The incident happened at a church premises on Templemore Street in east Belfast shortly before 9.30 last night.

It’s reported that two masked males, wearing dark coloured track suits, used an angle-grinder type tool to cut a hole in the shutters.

They then threw a flammable substance inside and set it alight.

The fire service attended and extinguished the fire which caused damage to the shutters and the front hall of the building, with further smoke damage caused inside.

Both males are believed to have ran off along Templemore Street after the incident, which a PSNI spokesperson confirmed is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with any information about this incident or who may have doorbell, CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area to make contact with the police.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or anonymously online via the independent charity Crimestoppers.