PUBERRY BLOCKERS ARE now permanently banned in Northern Ireland after political parties on the government executive agreed to prevent their provision in the region.

It was taken to prevent a loophole in the supply of puberty blockers to Britain, making Northern Ireland a potential “back door” for transgender youth in Britain seeking to access medication to delay the effects of puberty.

Stormont deputy leader Emma Little-Pengelly posted a short statement last night confirming that the executive had agreed to extend the British government’s ban.

The executive is made up of Sinn Fein, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and Alliance ministers.

“Today, we in the Executive agreed to permanently ban puberty blockers for under-18s. This is the right approach, informed by medical and scientific advice. The protection and safety of our young people must be paramount,” the DUP’s Little-Pengelly said.

Trans advocacy groups in the UK have been critical of the move to ban puberty blockers, saying they are an important part of treatment for some people.

Yesterday’s move finalised a decision taken earlier this year by Stormont first Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Féin and Little-Pengelly who approval to extend the UK government’s ban on puberty blockers.

That followed a decision by NI Health Minister and UUP representative Mike Nesbitt to prevent their provision in the north.

Earlier this year, the former Conservative government in the UK used emergency legislation to introduce the ban curbing the use of the puberty blockers for young people with gender dysphoria or gender incongruence.

Puberty blockers are now only available to under-18s with gender dysphoria who are already taking the medication. They can also be used in NHS clinical trials.

This ban was extended by Keir Starmer’s Labour government when it took office during the summer.