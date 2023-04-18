Public toilet for dogs installed in Dublin

A PUBLIC ‘DOGGIE’ toilet has been installed on Dublin’s Sean McDermott Street as part of a new Dublin City Council initiative that aims to promote responsible dog ownership.

A small rectangular area has been designated to dogs doing their business when out on a walk with an owner.

The pilot scheme will also see a total of 50 ‘Dog Poo Dispensers’ erected on Dublin streets.

The council has clarified that these are where owners can get bags to dispose of their pet’s poo in.

Efforts are already underway with extra waste management resources in place across designated streets across the North Inner City.

The streets include Buckingham Street, Sean McDermott Street, Summerhill, Railway Street and Killarney Street.

Paul Kelly The new Public Doggie Toilet on Sean McDermott Street. Paul Kelly

In a press release, Dublin City Council said: “We hope dog owners who exercise their dogs in the area will encourage their pets to use the toilet area.”

It is also carrying out a survey on dog fouling in the local community, which aims to gather information from people living in the North East Inner City and neighbouring areas.

“It is envisaged that the findings of the survey will aid Dublin City Council’s Central Area Office in addressing the immediate challenges of dog fouling and strive for cleaner, safer, thriving neighbourhoods for everyone”, the council said.

There has been 200 responses to the survey so far.

The survey asks whether implementing fines for not picking up after dogs would encourage owners to be more responsible.

However, the council stressed that it is “focusing on a positive approach to responsible dog ownership” and that this campaign is one example of that.

A spokesperson for the council said that it is “too early” to know the cost of the installations and extra waste management, but that the Central Area Office is monitoring it.

Paul Kelly New Dog Poo Dispenser. Paul Kelly