Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 18 April 2023 Dublin: 11°C
# Dublin City Council
Public toilet for dogs installed in Dublin
Dublin City Council will also erect 50 poo bag dispensers around Dublin’s North Inner City.
8.2k
29
1 hour ago

A PUBLIC ‘DOGGIE’ toilet has been installed on Dublin’s Sean McDermott Street as part of a new Dublin City Council initiative that aims to promote responsible dog ownership.

A small rectangular area has been designated to dogs doing their business when out on a walk with an owner.  

The pilot scheme will also see a total of 50 ‘Dog Poo Dispensers’ erected on Dublin streets.

The council has clarified that these are where owners can get bags to dispose of their pet’s poo in.

Efforts are already underway with extra waste management resources in place across designated streets across the North Inner City.

The streets include Buckingham Street, Sean McDermott Street, Summerhill, Railway Street and Killarney Street.

Image 2 Paul Kelly The new Public Doggie Toilet on Sean McDermott Street. Paul Kelly

In a press release, Dublin City Council said: “We hope dog owners who exercise their dogs in the area will encourage their pets to use the toilet area.”

It is also carrying out a survey on dog fouling in the local community, which aims to gather information from people living in the North East Inner City and neighbouring areas.

“It is envisaged that the findings of the survey will aid Dublin City Council’s Central Area Office in addressing the immediate challenges of dog fouling and strive for cleaner, safer, thriving neighbourhoods for everyone”, the council said.

There has been 200 responses to the survey so far.

The survey asks whether implementing fines for not picking up after dogs would encourage owners to be more responsible.

However, the council stressed that it is “focusing on a positive approach to responsible dog ownership” and that this campaign is one example of that.

A spokesperson for the council said that it is “too early” to know the cost of the installations and extra waste management, but that the Central Area Office is monitoring it. 

New Dog Poo Dispenser. Photo by: Paul Kelly. Paul Kelly New Dog Poo Dispenser. Paul Kelly

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
29
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     