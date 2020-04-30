This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Vast majority of publicans say they are opposed to restaurants reopening but pubs staying shut

Almost seven out of 10 Dublin pubs are willing to reopen with restricted capacities.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 12:12 PM
1 hour ago 16,361 Views 50 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE VAST MAJORITY of Dublin pubs are opposed to restaurants reopening but pubs staying shut, according to a survey released by the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA).

Three out of every four pubs believe that all food providers should be treated equally, with 76% saying they would not support a scenario where restaurants were allowed to reopen while pubs must remain closed. 

According to Bord Bia, 16% of all “out of home’ food service consumption was in pubs last year, with full service restaurants accounting for 12%”, according to a report published late last year. 

The survey also found:  

  • Almost 7 out of 10 willing to reopen with restricted capacity, following strict public health and social distancing guidelines
  • 6 out of 10 say they will go out of business if asked to stay closed into 2021
  • 50% ‘appalled’ by insurance sector, further 33% dissatisfied
  • 3 out of 4 satisfied with Government response to crisis

68% of Dublin pubs would prefer to try to reopen under social distancing requirements rather than have to wait additional months until a vaccine is found for normal unrestricted trading..

Speaking about the survey results, LVA Chief Executive Donall O’Keeffe said, “What this survey makes clear is that there is a strong feeling amongst Dublin publicans that all food providers should be treated the same.

“More than three out of four pubs are against the suggestion that restaurants could reopen while pubs remain shut. 

“Most Dublin pubs have restaurant licenses and believe they will be able to implement the same approach to the guidelines as adopted by the wider food service sector. 

“They would also be deeply opposed to a scenario where restaurants were permitted to reopen but pubs who serve food had to stay shut. That would be discriminatory and we are already starting to see a massive outcry across the Irish pub sector about different rules potentially being applied to restaurants and pubs.” 

Garreth MacNamee
