Wednesday 7 July 2021
Today is the last day people can sign up for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment

All recipients of the payment have to confirm their continued eligibility by 20 July.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 7:42 AM
Image: Shutterstock/rafastockbr
Image: Shutterstock/rafastockbr

TODAY IS THE last day that people can apply to receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The social welfare scheme had been set to close to new entrants last week, but it was extended by seven days after the government decided to delay the reopening of indoor hospitality.

After today it will no longer be possible to apply for the payment. All recipients are being asked to confirm their continued eligibility by Tuesday 20 July by logging onto the MyWelfare web portal or by contacting the Department of Social Protection.

The payment will continue at current rates until 7 September. After that it will be cut by €50, with further reductions due on 16 November and 8 February.

Anyone who loses employment after today should apply for a Jobseeker’s payment.

The Department of Social Protection said 221,000 people will receive the payment this week, a drop of 6,894 on last week.

At the peak of the coronavirus crisis last year 598,000 people were in receipt of the payment. 

Discussing this week’s figure, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “Today’s figures show that despite the decision to defer the re-opening of indoor hospitality, the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen again this week.”

Minister Humphreys added that, despite the threat posed by the Delta variant of Covid-19, Ireland has “real grounds to be positive and optimistic” about its efforts to combat the disease.

