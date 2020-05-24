Quiz: How well do you remember the 1798 rebellion from the Junior Cert?

THE JUNIOR CERT is not going ahead this year but those who’ve studied up their History might know that today’s date is a significant one.

24 May is the day the 1798 rebellion began in Ireland, beginning months of battles and a resurgence of revolutionary activity across the country.

So how much do you know about it from what’s taught in schools?

Formed with the intention of reforming the Irish parliament, the Society of United Irishmen was founded in 1791, but where? Wikimedia Dublin Cork

Galway Belfast What were the laws that discriminated against Catholics and Presbyterians that contributed to the discontent felt by the revolutionaries? Shutterstock Succession Laws Repression Laws

Penal Laws Gaelic Laws The rebels who fought in the 1798 rebellion were referred to as what? Wikimedia Spikemen Pikemen

Strikemen Fightmen Two years ahead of the rebellion, Wolfe Tone sailed on board a French fleet with about 15,000 soldiers but failed to land where due to stormy weather? Wikimedia Bantry Bay Galway Bay

Sheephaven Bay Dublin Bay What Irish county was the scene of the most intense rebel activity during the 1798 Rising? Cork Tipperary

Meath Wexford Pitchcapping was a form of torture used by the British military and involved pouring what hot substance onto the rebels? Wikimedia Metal Tar

Water Manure Which famous ballad commemorates the early victories by Father John Murphy and his men? Wikimedia The Lonesome Boatman The Wind That Shakes the Barley

Poulaphouca Boolavogue Where were the Wexford rebels were finally defeated? Vinegar Hill Salthill

Sugar Loaf Mountain Sauce Valley What was the name of the French general who landed in Killala, Co. Mayo with 1,000 troops in August 1798? Wikimedia General Yoann Huget General Jean Humbert

General Alexandre Dumas General Jean-Luc Picard Wolfe Tone died in prison in November 1798, where is he buried? Wikimedia Kilmainham Gaol, Dublin Bodenstown Graveyard, Kildare

