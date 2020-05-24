This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 1798 rebellion from the Junior Cert?

Just the 222 years ago.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 24 May 2020, 10:00 PM
37 minutes ago 5,757 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104589

THE JUNIOR CERT is not going ahead this year but those who’ve studied up their History might know that today’s date is a significant one.

24 May is the day the 1798 rebellion began in Ireland, beginning months of battles and a resurgence of revolutionary activity across the country.

So how much do you know about it from what’s taught in schools?

Formed with the intention of reforming the Irish parliament, the Society of United Irishmen was founded in 1791, but where?
Wikimedia
Dublin
Cork

Galway
Belfast
What were the laws that discriminated against Catholics and Presbyterians that contributed to the discontent felt by the revolutionaries?
Shutterstock
Succession Laws
Repression Laws

Penal Laws
Gaelic Laws
The rebels who fought in the 1798 rebellion were referred to as what?
Wikimedia
Spikemen
Pikemen

Strikemen
Fightmen
Two years ahead of the rebellion, Wolfe Tone sailed on board a French fleet with about 15,000 soldiers but failed to land where due to stormy weather?
Wikimedia
Bantry Bay
Galway Bay

Sheephaven Bay
Dublin Bay
What Irish county was the scene of the most intense rebel activity during the 1798 Rising?
Cork
Tipperary

Meath
Wexford
Pitchcapping was a form of torture used by the British military and involved pouring what hot substance onto the rebels?
Wikimedia
Metal
Tar

Water
Manure
Which famous ballad commemorates the early victories by Father John Murphy and his men?
Wikimedia
The Lonesome Boatman
The Wind That Shakes the Barley

Poulaphouca
Boolavogue
Where were the Wexford rebels were finally defeated?
Vinegar Hill
Salthill

Sugar Loaf Mountain
Sauce Valley
What was the name of the French general who landed in Killala, Co. Mayo with 1,000 troops in August 1798?
Wikimedia
General Yoann Huget
General Jean Humbert

General Alexandre Dumas
General Jean-Luc Picard
Wolfe Tone died in prison in November 1798, where is he buried?
Wikimedia
Kilmainham Gaol, Dublin
Bodenstown Graveyard, Kildare

Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin
Père Lachaise Cemetery, Paris
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
A
Top of the class!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
B
Lovely result
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
C
'I'll take it'
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
D
You just about scraped it!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
F
More reading required
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

