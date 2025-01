LAST YEAR WAS a long, action-packed year. We had a referendum, local elections, European elections, and a general election. We had the Olympics and won the Six Nations. There was a US presidential election and a UK general election that saw opposition parties take power.

The diary for this year looks significantly quieter, with many of the elections out of the way – but there are a few things up and coming.

Advertisement

How much do you know about 2025?

True or false: There is to be a Seanad election before the end of January Alamy True False Where will the Eurovision Song Contest be held this year? Alamy Malmö, Sweden Alamy Groningen, the Netherlands

Alamy Oviedo, Spain Alamy Basel, Switzerland Donald Trump will be inaugurated as president of the United States on which date? Alamy 5 January 15 January

20 January 1 February The presidential election must be held by the end of which month? Alamy July August

September October True or false: The Winter Olympic Games will be held this year Alamy True False Every four years, the British & Irish Lions rugby team tour one of these countries. Which will they be touring to this summer? Alamy Australia New Zealand

South Africa The Women's Rugby World Cup will be held in England in August and September. Have Ireland qualified for it? Alamy Yes No There was a furore last year when Oasis announced that they would be reuniting to tour this year. Which of these Irish venues will they be playing? Alamy Marlay Park Aviva Stadium

The 3Arena Croke Park Which of these countries will NOT be holding parliamentary elections this year? Alamy Poland Albania

Norway Czech Republic True or False: The National Children's Hospital is expected to open this year. RollingNews.ie True False Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' Good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!? Baaaaaaaddd Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share