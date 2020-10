CRISP AIR AND crunchy leaves.

It’s autumn, debatably the best season of the year.

Here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against its autumnal backdrop.

What city is this park in? RollingNews.ie Cork Galway

Dublin Waterford What city is this? Botond Horvath/Shutterstock Budapest Sofia

Warsaw Bucharest How about this? DaLiu/Shutterstock Bratislava Prague

Berlin Munich And this? Thomas Dutour/Shutterstock Cardiff Liverpool

Edinburgh Glasgow What city is this? CJ Nattanai/Shutterstock Seoul Shanghai

Beijing Tokyo What Italian city is this? givaga/Shutterstock Turin Bologna

Rome Florence Where is this? Valikdjan/Shutterstock Hamburg Lyon

Strasbourg Bruges And this? QuintosLucia/Shutterstock Detroit Seattle

Chicago Denver Almost there... Where's this? Sean Pavone/Shutterstock New York Berlin

Singapore London

And finally... What city is this? Aqnus Febriyant/Shutterstock Montreal Vancouver

Toronto Ottawa Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Share your result: Share