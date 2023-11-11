Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Bruce Springsteen performs at Croke Park on 27 May, 2016.
Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about Bruce Springsteen?

Tickets to see The Boss for his four gigs in Ireland next year went on sale this week.
4.2k
0
1 hour ago

THE BOSS RETURNS to Ireland next year, with four gigs in May 2024

As part of his 22-date European tour, Bruce Springsteen will take in the Boucher Road in Belfast, followed by a gig in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and finally Croke Park in Dublin.

Seated ticket prices for the Republic of Ireland gigs are priced at either €153.80 or €168.80, while standing tickets cost €143.80.

In Belfast, it’s an all-standing gig with tickets costing £126 (€145).

In the week that tickets for Springsteen and the E Street Band went on sale, we want to test your knowledge on the legendary performer. 

Who inducted Springsteen into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999?
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame YouTube
Alamy Stock Photo
Billy Joel
Alamy Stock Photo
Eric Clapton

Alamy Stock Photo
Bono
Alamy Stock Photo
Paul McCartney
And who did Springsteen induct into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988?
Alamy Stock Photo
The Beatles
Alamy Stock Photo
Bob Dylan

Alamy Stock Photo
The Who
Alamy Stock Photo
Stevie Wonder
How old is Bruce Springsteen?
Alamy Stock Photo
72
73

74
75
Who dances with Springsteen in the music video for "Dancing in the Dark"?
Alamy Stock Photo
Winona Ryder
Alamy Stock Photo
Courtney Cox

Alamy Stock Photo
Michelle Pfeiffer
Alamy Stock Photo
Julia Roberts
What famous building did Springsteen once try to break into?
Alamy Stock Photo
Graceland
Alamy Stock Photo
The White House

Alamy Stock Photo
Neverland Ranch
Alamy Stock Photo
Disney World
In the mid-80s, which company offered The Boss millions to use the “Born in the U.S.A.” in a TV advert but were turned down?
Alamy Stock Photo
Coca-Cola
Alamy Stock Photo
Chrysler

Alamy Stock Photo
McDonald's
Alamy Stock Photo
Ford
In this song “Glory Days”, what sport did Springsteen’s friend play back in high school?
Alamy Stock Photo
Baseball
American Football

Basketball
Hockey
What Beatles' track was the first song that Springsteen learned to play on the guitar?
Alamy Stock Photo
She Loves You
Here Comes the Sun

I Wanna Hold Your Hand
Twist and Shout
One of Springsteen’s albums was the first commercial music CD to be pressed in the United States? What album?
Alamy Stock Photo
Tunnel of Love
Alamy Stock Photo
The River

Alamy Stock Photo
Born in the U.S.A.
Alamy Stock Photo
Nebraska
Springsteen had a disagreement with which US President of their us of his song “Born in the U.S.A.”? Ronald Regan / George W Bush / Donald Trump / Bill Clinton
Alamy Stock Photo
George W Bush
Alamy Stock Photo
Bill Clinton

Alamy Stock Photo
Ronald Reagan
Alamy Stock Photo
Donald Trump
