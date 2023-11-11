Quiz: How much do you know about Bruce Springsteen?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE BOSS RETURNS to Ireland next year, with four gigs in May 2024.
As part of his 22-date European tour, Bruce Springsteen will take in the Boucher Road in Belfast, followed by a gig in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and finally Croke Park in Dublin.
Seated ticket prices for the Republic of Ireland gigs are priced at either €153.80 or €168.80, while standing tickets cost €143.80.
In Belfast, it’s an all-standing gig with tickets costing £126 (€145).
In the week that tickets for Springsteen and the E Street Band went on sale, we want to test your knowledge on the legendary performer.
