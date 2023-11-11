Quiz: How much do you know about Bruce Springsteen?

THE BOSS RETURNS to Ireland next year, with four gigs in May 2024.

As part of his 22-date European tour, Bruce Springsteen will take in the Boucher Road in Belfast, followed by a gig in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and finally Croke Park in Dublin.

Seated ticket prices for the Republic of Ireland gigs are priced at either €153.80 or €168.80, while standing tickets cost €143.80.

In Belfast, it’s an all-standing gig with tickets costing £126 (€145).

In the week that tickets for Springsteen and the E Street Band went on sale, we want to test your knowledge on the legendary performer.

Who inducted Springsteen into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999? Rock and Roll Hall of Fame YouTube Alamy Stock Photo Billy Joel Alamy Stock Photo Eric Clapton

Alamy Stock Photo Bono Alamy Stock Photo Paul McCartney And who did Springsteen induct into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988? Alamy Stock Photo The Beatles Alamy Stock Photo Bob Dylan

Alamy Stock Photo The Who Alamy Stock Photo Stevie Wonder How old is Bruce Springsteen? Alamy Stock Photo 72 73

74 75 Who dances with Springsteen in the music video for "Dancing in the Dark"? Alamy Stock Photo Winona Ryder Alamy Stock Photo Courtney Cox

Alamy Stock Photo Michelle Pfeiffer Alamy Stock Photo Julia Roberts What famous building did Springsteen once try to break into? Alamy Stock Photo Graceland Alamy Stock Photo The White House

Alamy Stock Photo Neverland Ranch Alamy Stock Photo Disney World In the mid-80s, which company offered The Boss millions to use the “Born in the U.S.A.” in a TV advert but were turned down? Alamy Stock Photo Coca-Cola Alamy Stock Photo Chrysler

Alamy Stock Photo McDonald's Alamy Stock Photo Ford In this song “Glory Days”, what sport did Springsteen’s friend play back in high school? Alamy Stock Photo Baseball American Football

Basketball Hockey What Beatles' track was the first song that Springsteen learned to play on the guitar? Alamy Stock Photo She Loves You Here Comes the Sun

I Wanna Hold Your Hand Twist and Shout One of Springsteen’s albums was the first commercial music CD to be pressed in the United States? What album? Alamy Stock Photo Tunnel of Love Alamy Stock Photo The River

Alamy Stock Photo Born in the U.S.A. Alamy Stock Photo Nebraska Springsteen had a disagreement with which US President of their us of his song “Born in the U.S.A.”? Ronald Regan / George W Bush / Donald Trump / Bill Clinton Alamy Stock Photo George W Bush Alamy Stock Photo Bill Clinton

Alamy Stock Photo Ronald Reagan Alamy Stock Photo Donald Trump Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! E Street Band Springsteen couldn't do his thing without them (or you) Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! The Beatles The band that inspired The Boss Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Chrysler The Boss doesn't want to be associated with you Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Ronald Reagan The Boss has no time for you Share your result: Share