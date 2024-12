THE CHRISTMAS TREE is one of the most well-known symbols of the festive season in Ireland.

Some people prefer to stick with tradition and put their tree up on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, while others can branch out and leaf it a lot closer to 25 December – especially if they’re getting a real tree.

Advertisement

So we’ve decided to show you some merry and bright trees from different cities around the world and see if you can spot where they are.

See how many you can get right – we’re all rooting for you.

Let's get started - do you recognise this city? Alamy Cork Dublin

Galway Belfast Where is this tall Christmas tree? Alamy Budapest Brussels

Bratislava Amsterdam What about this one? Alamy Vienna Bern

Prague Warsaw Which German city is this Christmas tree in? Alamy Cologne Berlin

Dortmund Frankfurt In which Italian city would you find this cathedral - and Christmas tree? Alamy Florence Rome

Milan Naples Where is this lovely Christmas tree? Alamy Reykjavik Tallinn

Helsinki Oslo Which festive Canadian city is this? Alamy Vancouver Edmonton

Toronto Calgary Do you know where this tall Christmas tree is? Alamy Seoul Hong Kong

Tokyo San Francisco What about this one? Alamy Buenos Aires Miami

Mexico City Rio de Janeiro Finally, where would you find this Christmas tree? Alamy New York Chicago

Boston London Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Tree-mendous! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! A cracking job! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Good, but you need to spruce up Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Are you fir real? Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You've made a baubles of that. Share your result: Share