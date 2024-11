DUBLIN’S MOST ICONIC bus routes may have their downfalls, but they are not to be taken for granted. We have seen this with the announcement of the end of the 46A, which has served stops through Phoenix Park and Dún Laoghaire in its near-century of service.

Come December, the E2 will take its place, though it will not be a carbon copy of its predecessor.

Also on the chopping block is the number 11 bus route, which is to be replaced by a new number 19 bus – something that has been hotly contested by frequent users.

So in honour of the 46A and the 11, today we’re quizzing you: How well do you know these classic Dublin bus routes?

The 46A began operations in which year? Alamy 1919 1926

1930 1932 Many of the bus routes in operation in Dublin today trace their origins back to earlier tram services. Which bus route number was the first bus service established in Dublin? Alamy 43 25

31 28 Which of these services would get you from O'Connell Street to Dublin Airport? Alamy 4 9

11 16 Which bus route would take you to the Phoenix Park visitor centre? Alamy 7B 27A

99 61 In 2023, Dublin Bus carried just over how many people? Alamy 38 million 72 million

98 million 145 million How many routes does Dublin Bus have? Alamy 136 208

105 88 If you wanted to get to Trinity College from Phibsborough, which of these routes could you NOT take? Alamy 9 83

65B 46A How many 24-hour bus routes are there in the capital city? Alamy 35 28

15 10 If you were travelling from UCD to The Spire in the city centre, which bus could you take? Alamy 155 36B

11 4 Dublin Bus was founded in which year? Alamy 1865 1917

