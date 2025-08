DANIEL O’CONNELL’S 250TH birthday is next week.

Known in his time as The Liberator, O’Connell led the fight for Catholic Emancipation and campaigned to repeal the Act of Union.

His efforts won Irish Catholics the right to sit in Parliament, and earned him the role of Dublin’s first Catholic Lord Mayor.

Dublin’s main thoroughfare now bears his name.

As the Liberator’s big day is coming up soon, we wanted to ask you: How much do you know about Daniel O’Connell?

Daniel O’Connell was a student at which French institution, where he witnessed the early stages of the French Revolution? Alamy Stock Photo Sorbonne University École Polytechnique

Saint-Omer Catholic College Lycée Louis-le-Grand O’Connell's portrait used to feature on which Irish pound note? Alamy Stock Photo £20 £10

£5 £100 What was the name of O’Connell’s mass gatherings intended to build public support for repealing the Union? Alamy Stock Photo Repeal Riots National Assemblies

Monster Meetings Liberty Rallies Which 19th-century novelist satirised Daniel O’Connell in Martin Chuzzlewit, portraying him as a controversial 'Public Man'? Alamy Stock Photo Oscar Wilde Charles Dickens

William Makepeace Thackeray Lord Byron O’Connell was imprisoned in 1844. Which legal technicality led to his release by the House of Lords? Alamy Stock Photo Evidence was falsified The jury was improperly selected

He was denied habeas corpus His trial was held in secret Daniel O’Connell's Repeal Association published which newspaper to spread its message? Alamy Stock Photo The Freeman's Journal The Repealer

The Nation The Pilot Why did Daniel O’Connell fight a duel with John Norcott D’Esterre in 1815, and what happened? Alamy Stock Photo He was insulted in court - O’Connell was wounded but survived D'Esterre called the Dublin Corporation “beggarly” - O'Connell killed him

He defended a friend’s honour, and shot D’Esterre dead It was a dispute over land, and both men missed their shots Where did Daniel O’Connell die in 1847 while on a pilgrimage? Alamy Stock Photo Paris Cork

Rome Genoa Where was his heart buried? Alamy Stock Photo Rome Dublin

Munich London O'Connell's legacy includes a sizeable monument, located (aptly) on O'Connell Street. Which of these elements does NOT also feature on the monument? Alamy Stock Photo Erin (the female personification of Ireland) The Act of Emancipation

A winged figure playing a harp An Irish wolfhound Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! The Liberator You may well be a reincarnation of The Liberator himself Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! History buff When it comes to The Liberator, you know your stuff Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! You know the basics You just passed your Junior Cert history exam, congratulations Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! You tried your best Better luck next time Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Hard luck You need to get out to more Monster Meetings Share your result: Share