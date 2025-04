THIS WEEK, FOTA Wildlife Park asked the public to help name five new ring-tailed lemur pups.

The pups all share the same father, a male named Merlot, but Fota wants the new names to be inspired by the lemurs’ native Madagascar or carry a meaningful connection to the species. Name suggestions can be submitted on Fota’s website here.

That story, and the fact that baby lemurs are called pups, got us thinking about what we call different animal offspring.

So, let’s see how well you know the names of these baby animals.

Let's start with an easy one. What is a baby lion called? Alamy Kitten Pup

Cub Simba What's a baby hippo called? Alamy Hipplet Hippo baby

Calf Foal What's a baby eagle called? Alamy Eagling Eaglet

Winglet Raptorling What's a baby porcupine called? Alamy Porcupette Porcupino

Porcupup Spineling What's a baby grasshopper called? Alamy Nymph Hoplite

Greenlet Hopper What's a baby goat called? Alamy Goatlet Foal

Goaty Kid What's a baby swan called? Alamy Fluffling Swanling

Swanlet Cygnet What's a baby opossum called? Alamy Joey Possy

Kitten Pup What's a baby Echidna called? Alamy Wuggle Puggle

Muggle Snuggle What's a baby shark called? (Sorry for putting that song in your head) Alamy Fry Sprat

Sharkling Pup