#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 5 February 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: Do you remember these famous resignations?

Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild (Sag-Aftra), the union for US performers on film and TV.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 5 Feb 2021, 9:30 PM
40 minutes ago 5,618 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5346686

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump resigned from the Screen Actors Guild (Sag-Aftra), the union for US performers on film and TV, as the union’s leadership began moves to expel him.

In a letter dated 4 February 2020 addressed to Gabrielle Carteris, the union’s national president, Trump said: “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!”

Citing his appearances in Home Alone 2, Zoolander, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and the TV show The Apprentice, Trump added: “I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC [sic] and Fake News CNN, among many others.”

So goeth the former President, adding his name to a long line of famous resignations throughout history. 

How well do you remember these other famous moments when people resigned?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Let's start with Richard M. Nixon. In what year did he resign as President of the United States over the Watergate scandal?
1973
1974

1975
1976
True or false, Nixon is the only US President to ever resign from office?
True
False
Onto Irish politics now, which of the following men did not resign over the Golfgate controversy?
Jerry Buttimer
Phil Hogan

Dara Calleary
Barry Cowen
That's right, Cowen was sacked by Taoiseach Micheál Martin after he refused to make a second public statement about a drink-driving ban imposed on him four years ago. What role in Government was he fired from?
Minister for u-turns
Minister for Justice & Equality

Minister for Agriculture
Minister for Finance
Jeff Bezos this week announced plans to stand down as Amazon's Chief Executive. What will his new role within the company be?
Executive Chairman
Chief Operations Officer

Chair of the Board
Delivery man
UK Conservative minister, Edwina Currie, resigned from her position in 1988 after her warning about what did not go down well?
John Major
Nuclear arms

The NHS
Eggs
Greg Smith announced his resignation as Goldman Sachs executive director in 2012 in the New York Times in a piece titled ‘Why I Am Leaving Goldman Sachs’. How did he finish his letter?
"Yours, Greg"
"You can shove your job up your hole"

"I can honestly say that the environment now is as toxic and destructive as I have ever seen it.”
"I've made a huge mistake, can I please have my job back?"
On what date did Bertie Ahern resign as Taoiseach?
2 June 2000
6 May 2008

31 January 2009
He never resigned MWAHAHAHAHA
Who was the last President of the Soviet Union who resigned on Christmas Day, 1991?
Boris Yeltsin
Leonid Brezhnev

Mikhail Gorbachev
Nikita Khrushchev
Finally, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his cabinet resigned last month over what controversy?
Leaked confidential documents
An expenses scandal

The whole cabinet attended a golf dinner during Covid-19 restrictions
Childcare benefits scandal.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What were ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie