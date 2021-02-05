Quiz: Do you remember these famous resignations?

FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump resigned from the Screen Actors Guild (Sag-Aftra), the union for US performers on film and TV, as the union’s leadership began moves to expel him.
In a letter dated 4 February 2020 addressed to Gabrielle Carteris, the union’s national president, Trump said: “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!”
Citing his appearances in Home Alone 2, Zoolander, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and the TV show The Apprentice, Trump added: “I’ve also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC [sic] and Fake News CNN, among many others.”
So goeth the former President, adding his name to a long line of famous resignations throughout history.
How well do you remember these other famous moments when people resigned?
