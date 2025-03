A LABOUR TD suggested this week that drivers should have to sit another theory test to renew their licence.

Ciarán Ahern, the transport spokesperson for Labour, suggested that these refresher courses, when drivers renew their licences every 10 years, could improve driver behaviour on Irish roads.

But you’re a great driver, right? You’ve got the licence to prove it and years of experience behind the wheel, you know it all.

How long has it been since you brushed up on your driving theory?

Can you get 35 or more questions correct and pass? Take our quiz below.

What does this sign mean? Overtake only on the right Diversion ahead to the right

Major road joining from the left Turn right only What danger should a driver allow for over the brow of this hill? A vehicle may be broken down Safety cameras may be in operation

There may be a pelican crossing ahead A high-sided vehicle may be approaching What does this sign mean? Slippery road ahead Unprotected quay, canal or river ahead

Steep descent ahead Road liable to flooding After changing a wheel on a vehicle, which of the following should be checked soon afterwards? The wheel nuts The tyre tread depth

The air valve The brake pad clearance How would a driver know that a brake-light bulb is not working? By standing at the rear of the vehicle and checking as another person presses the brake pedal They would notice the brake pedal become firmer under pressure

By standing at the rear of the vehicle and getting another person to turn on side lights They would notice the brake pedal getting softer under pressure When should a driver use their vehicle's hazard warning lights? When double parking When a following vehicle is too close

When the brake lights are not working When causing an unavoidable obstruction In this situation, who should wait? Neither driver should wait The driver in the red car should wait

The driver on the main road should wait Both drivers should wait What effect does alcohol have on driver behaviour? It can increase perception and awareness It can reduce a driver's confidence

It slows down a driver's reactions It does not affect driver behaviour or ability What should a driver do if involved in an incident where there is damage to property only? Report the incident both to the property owner and the Gardaí within 48 hours It is not necessary to report it to the Gardaí provided it has been reported to the property owner

It is only necessary to report the incident to the Gardaí within 10 days There is no need to report the incident if there is no damage to the vehicle What is a possible effect of over-filling the engine with oil? It could damage the oil pump It could reduce the oil pressure

It could burst the oil filter It could damage the catalytic converter What does this sign mean? School children crossing ahead School playground ahead

Railway crossing ahead Children's play area ahead What must a driver do when this sign is NOT accompanied by a white stop line on the road? Alamy Stock Photo Stop no more than one car length past the sign Stop at the sign

Stop only if there is traffic on a major road Only stop if there is a white line How should a driver negotiate a steep hill or humpbacked bridge when the road is slippery? Drive in neutral gear Engage the clutch only

Drive with extreme caution Press the clutch and brake together What does this sign mean? Restricted road width ahead Restricted weight limit for road segment indicated

Road narrows ahead - maximum length of vehicle is indicated Low bridge up ahead What does this sign mean? Series of bends ahead Slippery road

Steep hill ahead Road narrows from the right What procedure should a driver follow when intending to overtake a cyclist travelling in the same direction up ahead? Mirror check, and move out to overtake without indicating Indicate, move out and check the mirror for following traffic

Mirror check, indicate and move out if it is safe to do so Indicate, check the mirror, move out and overtake when safe to do so What does this hand signal mean? The cyclist is signalling following traffic to overtake The cyclist intends to move out

The cyclist intends to turn left The cyclist intends to slow down or stop What should a driver be aware of in this situation? The cyclist may move onto the roadway without paying attention to moving traffic A driver should move to the left-hand side (nearside) in case the cyclist moves out

The cyclist will stop at the end of the cycle path to allow traffic to pass by The cyclist will stay on the cycle path What can be affected by driving on under-inflated tyres? Engine temperature Braking ability

The exhaust system Climate control system In general, above what gross vehicle weight must a trailer have brakes fitted? 500kg 750kg

800kg 900kg What should a driver do if involved in a collision with another vehicle where nobody is injured? Give their name and address only to the other person Submit a written report to the Insurance Bureau of Ireland

Exchange no details but report the incident to the Gardaí Exchange all relevant details with the other driver What does this sign mean? Road works ahead Series of bumps or hollows ahead

Steep hills ahead Series of rumble strips ahead What should a driver do if a tyre bursts on the vehicle they are driving? Pull on the handbrake to bring the vehicle to a stop Hold the steering wheel firmly and pull in on the side of the road

Apply the brakes as quickly as possible Continue at the normal speed and stop at the next garage What does this information plate (and a single yellow line) mean? Parking not allowed at the times shown Taxi rank at times shown

No parking at any time Loading bay at times shown If driving a vehicle with automatic transmission, what in particular should a driver be aware of? That wheel-spin occurs more often That the gear box may overheat while being driven in low gear

That engine braking power is reduced That driving on a motorway is not permitted How should a driver overtake a cyclist in this situation? By sounding the horn so the cyclist knows you intend to pass Overtaking the cyclist, but without crossing any lines

By crossing the broken white line By straddling both lines and keeping close to the cyclist What are the fixed charge amount and penalties incurred for a learner driver who drives unaccompanied? €60 fine and 5 penalty points €100 fine and 2 penalty points

€80 fine and 3 penalty points €80 fine and 2 penalty points When driving along and wishing to use a hand-held mobile phone, what should a driver do? Steer with one hand Secure the phone between head and shoulders while steering with both hands

Move the phone as needed and keep the call to just a few minutes Stop at a safe location before using the phone What colour traffic light comes on after a non-flashing amber light? Green only Red only

Flashing red light Flashing amber light In normal driving conditions on a motorway, which lane should the driver occupy? Drive in the offside (right-hand) lane unless intending to take a left exit Constantly manoeuvre between whichever lane has the least volume of traffic

Drive in the nearside (left-hand) lane unless intending to overtake Drive in the offside (right-hand) lane as the nearside (left-hand)lane is for HGVs and buses only What should the driver do in this situation? The driver must allow the blue truck to proceed The driver must allow the red car to proceed

The driver may proceed first The driver legally cannot make that turn Who can use a signed cycle track accompanied by a continuous white line on the left-hand side? Cyclists and users of motorised wheelchairs Drivers when overtaking a vehicle turning right

Cyclists and motorcyclists Drivers, when it is not being used by a cyclist What does this sign mean? Alamy Stock Photo Extra lane added Cattle crossing

Turn for farmland approaching Railway crossing What lights indicate a zebra crossing? Flashing red beacons Continuously lit amber beacons

Continuously lit red beacons Flashing amber beacons What do temporary traffic lights at road works mean? A driver must comply with the lights when workers are on site only A driver must comply with the lights at all times

A driver need not comply if a convoy of traffic is going in the same direction A driver need only comply when there is oncoming traffic What should a driver be cautious of in this situation? People crossing the street at the rear of the bus The bus driver will always signal before moving off

The bus may start to reverse Traffic emerging from the street on the left When is parking permitted at a sharp bend? When drivers coming from behind can see the parked vehicle When the hazard warning lights of the parked vehicle are on

When parking no more than 45 centimetres from the kerb or edge of the road Parking is never permitted at a sharp bend Apart from cyclists and motorised wheelchairs, what other road users may use an unoccupied cycle lane accompanied by a broken white line? Only moped riders and motorcyclists Only buses and taxis

All drivers may make temporary use Only hackneys and taxis At a railway level crossing with unattended gates, what should a car driver do? Telephone the nearest railway station before opening a gate Open both gates and after passing the first, stop and close it

Open both gates before proceeding to cross Drive halfway across and close the first gate before opening the second What should a driver be aware of when approaching a vehicle which is attempting to park? The vehicle may be parking at an area designated for loading The driver may have to stop and assist the driver parking the vehicle

At a railway level crossing with unattended gates, what should a car driver do? Telephone the nearest railway station before opening a gate Open both gates and after passing the first, stop and close it

Open both gates before proceeding to cross Drive halfway across and close the first gate before opening the second What should a driver be aware of when approaching a vehicle which is attempting to park? The vehicle may be parking at an area designated for loading The driver may have to stop and assist the driver parking the vehicle

That there may be a driveway at the point where the vehicle is parking That the vehicle being parked may move out without warning