AS THE SUMMER season officially kicks off, we’re turning our attention to three names that define the sunshine months: June, July, and August.

While these names may have slipped down the baby name charts in recent years, they once had their moment – and have been worn by more than a few famous faces.

How well do you know your summer namesakes?

Let start with June. Which famous singer married the 'Man in Black' Johnny Cash? Alamy Stock Photo June Carter June Porter

June Meadows June Willow June Brown was a legacy actress on Eastenders, starring in the British soap for over 30 years. What was the name of the character that she played? Alamy Stock Photo Ethel Skinner Dot Cotton

Peggy Mitchell Phil Mitchell June Shannon, known widely as 'Mama June' starred along with her daughter in the popular US reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Which of these is NOT one of June's real daughters? Alamy Stock Photo Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon

Maddie "Baby" Shannon Anna "Chickadee" Shannon June Lockhart is a retired American actress. Which of these films did she NOT star in? Alamy Stock Photo T-Men Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

She-Wolf of London The Snake Pit Turns out there aren't a lot of famous Julys. We found one though - which of these Julys is a well-known American director and author? Miranda July Sarah July

Rebecca July Fortha July July was named after Roman leader Julius Caesar. What did the month used to be called? Alamy Stock Photo Quintilis Sextilis

Quinctus Solaria August Alsina is best known for his career in which field? Alamy Stock Photo Football Stand-up comedy

R&B music Fashion design August Oetker is the famous founder of frozen food brand Dr. Oetker. Which of these is not a product that they sell? Alamy Stock Photo Pizza baguettes Baking sprinkles

Pain au chocolat mix Stretchy slime mix Actor August Maturo is best known for his role in which Disney Channel show? Alamy Stock Photo That's So Raven Girl Meets World

The Suite Life of Zach and Cody Good Luck Charlie Finally, a very Summery name - Summer Phoenix is an actress and the sibling of Joaquin Phoenix. Which actor was she formerly married to? Alamy Stock Photo Chris Pratt Matt Damon

