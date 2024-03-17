Quiz: How much do you know about these famous music festivals?

THIS YEAR’S GLASTONBURY festival marks the first time that female artists have taken two of the three headline slots.
Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are set to headline the Worthy Farm festival, with Country singer Shania Twain also taking to the Pyramid Stage to play the teatime legends slot on the Sunday afternoon.
The 2024 festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 26 June to 30 June.
Following the announcement of the Glastonbury headliners, we want to test your knowledge on these famous festivals:
Elton John played a two-hour long set at last year’s Glastonbury, pulling in the festival’s record TV viewing figures in the UK. Which song did he perform live for the first time in over a decade?
The Bitch is Back
Pinball Wizard
Your Song
Candle in the Wind
1985’s Live Aid, a fundraising initiative for the 1983-1985 Ethiopia famine, drew in a global audience of close to two billion. What did Queen close their 21-minute Wembly slot with?
Radio Ga Ga
We are the Champions
We Will Rock You
Bohemian Rhapsody
On the 20th anniversary of Live Aid, a string of benefit concerts took place called Live 8. Who opened the London concert?
U2 and Bob Geldof
Robbie Williams and Coldplay
U2 and Paul McCartney
Bob Geldof and Paul McCartney
During 2011’s now defunct Oxegen festival in Punchestown Racecourse, Coldplay’s Chris Martin called an Irish legend to join the band on stage. Who was the Irish musician?
Shane MacGowan
Sinéad O’Connor
Imelda May
Christy Moore
Speaking of Oxegen, it became a three-day festival in 2008. Who headlined the festival that year?
Snow Patrol / Kings of Leon / The Killers
Kings of Leon / R.E.M. / Rage Against the Machine
Eminem / Muse / Arcade Fire
The Black Eyed Peas / Foo Fighters / Coldplay
The legendary Woodstock festival of 1969 was actually held in a town 40 miles away from Woodstock. What’s the name of the town?
Bethal
Woodridge
Wurtsboro
Scotchtown
Bad weather meant the 1969 Woodstock festival ran into Monday morning, when it was meant to conclude on the Sunday night. Who took to the stage at 8.30am on the Monday morning?
The Who
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Janis Joplin
Jimi Hendrix
In 1993, a rock band performed at the Empire Polo Club in California because it was boycotting venues controlled by Ticketmaster. The success of this concert validated the site’s suitability for large events and led to the creation of Coachella. Which band played the 1993 gig?
Pearl Jam
Guns N' Roses
Eagles
Aerosmith
Tomorrowland debuted in 2005 but has quickly become one of the biggest music festivals there are. What genre does it cater to?
Hip-Hop and R&B
Electronic dance music
Heavy Metal
Country music
The South by Southwest (SXSW) festival concluded yesterday. Many musical acts pulled out of the festival because of whose inclusion as a “Super Sponsor”?
Volkswagen
Delta
US Army
Porsche
You scored out of !
Glastonbury
The big hitter
You scored out of !
Woodstock
The OG
You scored out of !
Tomorrowland
A new-ish festival making a big splash
You scored out of !
Oxegen
Yesterday's man
