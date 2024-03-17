Quiz: How much do you know about these famous music festivals?

THIS YEAR’S GLASTONBURY festival marks the first time that female artists have taken two of the three headline slots.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are set to headline the Worthy Farm festival, with Country singer Shania Twain also taking to the Pyramid Stage to play the teatime legends slot on the Sunday afternoon.

The 2024 festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 26 June to 30 June.

Following the announcement of the Glastonbury headliners, we want to test your knowledge on these famous festivals:

Elton John played a two-hour long set at last year’s Glastonbury, pulling in the festival’s record TV viewing figures in the UK. Which song did he perform live for the first time in over a decade? Raphael Pour-Hashemi / Alamy Stock Photo The Bitch is Back Pinball Wizard

Your Song Candle in the Wind 1985’s Live Aid, a fundraising initiative for the 1983-1985 Ethiopia famine, drew in a global audience of close to two billion. What did Queen close their 21-minute Wembly slot with? PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Radio Ga Ga We are the Champions

We Will Rock You Bohemian Rhapsody On the 20th anniversary of Live Aid, a string of benefit concerts took place called Live 8. Who opened the London concert? PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo U2 and Bob Geldof Robbie Williams and Coldplay

U2 and Paul McCartney Bob Geldof and Paul McCartney During 2011’s now defunct Oxegen festival in Punchestown Racecourse, Coldplay’s Chris Martin called an Irish legend to join the band on stage. Who was the Irish musician? Dermot Blackburn / Alamy Stock Photo PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Shane MacGowan Rodolfo Sassano / Alamy Stock Photo Sinéad O’Connor

Dawn Fletcher-Park / Alamy Stock Photo Imelda May Julio Etchart / Alamy Stock Photo Christy Moore Speaking of Oxegen, it became a three-day festival in 2008. Who headlined the festival that year? PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Snow Patrol / Kings of Leon / The Killers Kings of Leon / R.E.M. / Rage Against the Machine

Eminem / Muse / Arcade Fire The Black Eyed Peas / Foo Fighters / Coldplay The legendary Woodstock festival of 1969 was actually held in a town 40 miles away from Woodstock. What’s the name of the town? United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo Bethal Woodridge

Wurtsboro Scotchtown Bad weather meant the 1969 Woodstock festival ran into Monday morning, when it was meant to conclude on the Sunday night. Who took to the stage at 8.30am on the Monday morning? Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Ralf Liebhold / Alamy Stock Photo The Who Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Creedence Clearwater Revival

Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo Janis Joplin Philippe Gras / Alamy Stock Photo Jimi Hendrix In 1993, a rock band performed at the Empire Polo Club in California because it was boycotting venues controlled by Ticketmaster. The success of this concert validated the site’s suitability for large events and led to the creation of Coachella. Which band played the 1993 gig? Byron Motley / Alamy Stock Photo Xinhua / Alamy Stock Photo Pearl Jam James Jeffrey Taylor / Alamy Stock Photo Guns N' Roses

verett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Eagles Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Aerosmith Tomorrowland debuted in 2005 but has quickly become one of the biggest music festivals there are. What genre does it cater to? Fotograferen.net / Alamy Stock Photo Hip-Hop and R&B Electronic dance music

Heavy Metal Country music The South by Southwest (SXSW) festival concluded yesterday. Many musical acts pulled out of the festival because of whose inclusion as a “Super Sponsor”? Galinast / Alamy Stock Photo Volkswagen Delta

US Army Porsche Answer all the questions to see your result! Robert Noyes / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Glastonbury The big hitter Share your result: Share Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Woodstock The OG Share your result: Share Fotograferen.net / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Tomorrowland A new-ish festival making a big splash Share your result: Share PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Oxegen Yesterday's man Share your result: Share