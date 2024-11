US PRESIDENTS ARE usually some of the most recognisable people on Earth.

Their identities are used to determine the severity of head injuries in the US and their likeness is used in characters in almost every satirical political comic during each term.

But what about the presidents that were just made up? Characters who are written to be the best-of-the-best leaders or ruthless, evil tyrants?

Today, as we approach next week’s election in the States, we want to know…

How much do you know about these fictional US Presidents?

What was the name of the President played by Harrison Ford in Air Force One? Alamy James Marshall Tom Washington

Peter Hammersmith John Truman What is the name of the wife of President Francis Underwood (played Kevin Spacey) in House of Cards? Alamy Joan Underwood Jane Underwood

Elizabeth Underwood Claire Underwood In what movie does Meryl Streep play President Janie Orlean? Alamy The Iron Lady The Devil Wears Prada

Don't Look Up Rendition What actor plays President Thomas J. Whitmore in Independence Day? Bill Paxton Bill Pullman

Bill Postman Bill Pushman When Lisa Simpson becomes President in an episode of The Simpsons based in 2030, who does she say was her predecessor? Alamy Joe Biden Hillary Clinton

Barack Obama Donald Trump Name the movie where Michael Douglas plays President Andrew Shepherd. Alamy The American Man The American President

The American Leader The White House Who plays President Tom Beck in the movie Deep Impact? Alamy Morgan Freeman Alamy Harrison Ford

Alamy John Travolta Alamy Mark Hamill Fictional US President Caroline Reynolds is on a mission to take down Michael Schofield in what television programme? Alamy House The Diplomat

Prison Break Lost What position did President Tom Kirkman (played by Kiefer Sutherland) hold before becoming commander-in-chief in Designated Survivor? Alamy Secretary of State Secretary of Energy

Secretary of Housing Speaker of the House Billy Bob Thornton plays a US President in what movie? Alamy The Holiday Love Actually

Definitely, Maybe The Wedding Planner Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Movie Buff You sure do know your motion pictures! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Political anorak You know your US Presidents! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Gold Star A for effort Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Try again! Add some of these to your watch list and try again later. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Spoiled Ballot Don't worry, this won't be counted. Share your result: Share