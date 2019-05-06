Quiz: Are you smarter than Ireland's best quizzers?

LAST WEEKEND SAW some of Ireland’s top quizzers head to the Celtic Nations Quiz Championships in Edinburgh.

A team of 25 from Ireland competed at a number of events – in both pairs and as individuals – with Ireland coming second overall.

The Irish quizzers last won first pace in 2016.

The competition sees well-known quizzers including chasers like Mark ‘The Beast’ Labett, representing Wales, and Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegarty representing Scotland, from The Chase.

So in light of that, we had a quiz champion from the Irish Quiz Organisation design a quiz for TheJournal.ie.