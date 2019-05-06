This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Are you smarter than Ireland's best quizzers?

A team of 25 attended the Celtic Nations championships last weekend but how well would you have done?

By Conor McCrave Monday 6 May 2019, 9:00 PM
44 minutes ago 7,517 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Laborant
Image: Shutterstock/Laborant

LAST WEEKEND SAW some of Ireland’s top quizzers head to the Celtic Nations Quiz Championships in Edinburgh. 

A team of 25 from Ireland competed at a number of events – in both pairs and as individuals – with Ireland coming second overall. 

The Irish quizzers last won first pace in 2016.

The competition sees well-known quizzers including chasers like Mark ‘The Beast’ Labett, representing Wales, and Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegarty representing Scotland, from The Chase. 

So in light of that, we had a quiz champion from the Irish Quiz Organisation design a quiz for TheJournal.ie.

Faughart, reputed to be the birthplace of St. Brigid, is in which county?
Shutterstock
Louth
Carlow

Cavan
Kildare
Kiwifruit is native to what country?
Shutterstock
Brazil
New Zealand

China
Mexico
Garuda is the national airline of which Asian country?
Shutterstock
Vietnam
Malaysia

Indonesia
Thailand
The animated sitcom Family Guy is set in which US state?
Massachusetts
Connecticut

Delaware
Rhode Island
The town of Grasse in the south of France is synonymous with which industry?
Wine
Perfume

Chocolate
Flowers
The National Museum of Ireland has four locations: three in Dublin and one in which other county?
Google maps
Donegal
Mayo

Kerry
Wexford
Who provided Postman Pat's singing voice in 2014's Postman Pat: The Movie?
Youtube
Hozier
Niall Horan

Ronan Keating
Jim Corr
Which car manufacturer uses the slogan 'The Power of Dreams'?
Shutterstock
Mazda
Toyota

Nissan
Honda
What chocolate collection was named after a comic play by Peter Pan author J M Barrie?
Shutterstock
Celebrations
Heroes

Quality Street
Roses
Orchard Road is the retail and entertainment hub of which city?
Shutterstock
Singapore
Sydney

Vancouver
Cape Town
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Spot on
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

Conor McCrave
