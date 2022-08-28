Quiz: How much do you know about the Guinness Book of World Records?

THE FIRST GUINNESS Book of (Superlatives and now) Records was published on 27 August 67 years ago and has been pumping out annual books ever since.

Now known as the Guinness Book of World Records, they’ve been published in 100 countries and 23 languages.

Advertisement

To celebrate our record for being a day late to the anniversary, we’re asking you: how well do you know world records?

In 1951 the director of Guinness Breweries realised that a book of facts in pubs could help sort out common arguments. What fact caused the argument that helped inspire the Guinness Book of World Records? Fastest game bird Oldest pub

Oldest person Most pints of Guinness drank in one evening As well as being named after Guinness and inspired by an argument in a Wexford pub, plenty of Irish people hold records in the series of books. How many cups of tea do you think a team of 12 were able to make in 43 minutes? 4,990 350

10,000 1,848 Alan Hughes, formerly of Ireland AM set a record on live TV which he held for seven years. What was he able to do in 43 seconds? Put on a duvet cover Crack 20 eggs

Write a novel 100 pushups The record for fastest time to run from Malin Head to Mizen Head (550 kilometres) was set by Ed McGroarty in 2021. How long did it take him (rounded to the nearest day)? 1 day 3 days

6 days 11 days This record is held by American Joey Chestnut. How many Big Macs did he eat in one sitting? (Hint: he ate over 18,000 calories) 11 32

100 and some Chicken Nuggets 2 What record did Robert Downey Jr hold before losing it to Barack Obama who then lost it to Caitlyn Jenner? Youngest person to win a Nobel prize Quickest time to get 1 million Twitter followers

Most magazine covers Most apple pies eaten in one sitting What record does this Irish Wolfhound named Keon hold? Longest tail Longest ears The Guinness world record for largest ever gluten-free pizza was set in 2012 with a pizza of 1,261 square metres. Where was the pizza made? America Italy

The UK Ireland Which of these is not a record in the Guinness book series because it's broken too often to keep track of (about 400,000 times a day)? Oldest person Youngest person

Best dog Tallest tree The record for the longest gaming session was set last year by a Canadian man who played a video game for almost 150 hours. What game was it? Call of Duty Warzone Snake

Angry Birds Subway Surfers Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Smartest person Yes, it's you. Congrats Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Meh You might have been researching the wrong Guinness Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Not bad They don't give out records for being average, but if they did... Share your result: Share