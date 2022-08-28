Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 28 August 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about the Guinness Book of World Records?

You don’t need to know all 53,000 records don’t worry

By Jamie McCarron Sunday 28 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5848016

THE FIRST GUINNESS Book of (Superlatives and now) Records was published on 27 August 67 years ago and has been pumping out annual books ever since.

Now known as the Guinness Book of World Records, they’ve been published in 100 countries and 23 languages.

To celebrate our record for being a day late to the anniversary, we’re asking you: how well do you know world records? 

In 1951 the director of Guinness Breweries realised that a book of facts in pubs could help sort out common arguments. What fact caused the argument that helped inspire the Guinness Book of World Records?
Fastest game bird
Oldest pub

Oldest person
Most pints of Guinness drank in one evening
As well as being named after Guinness and inspired by an argument in a Wexford pub, plenty of Irish people hold records in the series of books. How many cups of tea do you think a team of 12 were able to make in 43 minutes?
4,990
350

10,000
1,848
Alan Hughes, formerly of Ireland AM set a record on live TV which he held for seven years. What was he able to do in 43 seconds?
Put on a duvet cover
Crack 20 eggs

Write a novel
100 pushups
The record for fastest time to run from Malin Head to Mizen Head (550 kilometres) was set by Ed McGroarty in 2021. How long did it take him (rounded to the nearest day)?
1 day
3 days

6 days
11 days
This record is held by American Joey Chestnut. How many Big Macs did he eat in one sitting? (Hint: he ate over 18,000 calories)
11
32

100 and some Chicken Nuggets
2
What record did Robert Downey Jr hold before losing it to Barack Obama who then lost it to Caitlyn Jenner?
Youngest person to win a Nobel prize
Quickest time to get 1 million Twitter followers

Most magazine covers
Most apple pies eaten in one sitting
What record does this Irish Wolfhound named Keon hold?
Longest tail
Longest ears
The Guinness world record for largest ever gluten-free pizza was set in 2012 with a pizza of 1,261 square metres. Where was the pizza made?
America
Italy

The UK
Ireland
Which of these is not a record in the Guinness book series because it's broken too often to keep track of (about 400,000 times a day)?
Oldest person
Youngest person

Best dog
Tallest tree
The record for the longest gaming session was set last year by a Canadian man who played a video game for almost 150 hours. What game was it?
Call of Duty Warzone
Snake

Angry Birds
Subway Surfers
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Smartest person
Yes, it's you. Congrats
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Meh
You might have been researching the wrong Guinness
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Not bad
They don't give out records for being average, but if they did...
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

