Let's start off easy. Finish this line: "What's in your head, in your head, ___, ___, ___" Laura Farr/PA Images Zombie, Zombie, Zombie Zombie, Spooky, Zombie

Spooky, Zombie, Spooky Ghost, Ghost, Ghost

Fill in the blanks: "He did the mash / He did the ___ mash / The ____ mash / It was a ___ smash" YouTube Monster, Monster, Spooky Monster, Monster, Monster

Monster, Monster, Graveyard Monster, Mashy, Spooky

How about this one from Rihanna? "Your mind is in Disturbia, _____" Xavier Collin/PA Images Disturbia It's like the darkness is the light

Am I scaring you tonight? Release me from this curse I'm in

And this Stevie Wonder classic... "Very superstitious / Writing's on the wall / Very superstitious / _____" Lora Olive/PA Images Ladder's about to fall Thirteen month old baby

Writing's on the wall Black cat starts to crawl

Fill in the blank: "If there’s something weird / ______ / Who you gonna call? / Ghostbusters" Tinseltown/Shutterstock In your neighbourhood And you're feeling bad

And you're all alone And it don't look good

How about this one from the Hocus Pocus film? "It's been 300 years / Right down to the day / Now the witch is back / _______ / I put a spell on you" YouTube You've all been cursed And there's hell to pay

She's here to stay Yes, she's back

Fill in the blank: "'Cause this is thriller, thriller night / And no one's gonna save you from the ______" Vicki L. Miller/Shutterstock Beast lurking in the dark Killer about to strike

Beast about to strike Creature creeping up

What about this one from The Nightmare Before Christmas? "This is Halloween, this is Halloween / ______" YouTube Did you say Halloween? Ghosts scream in the middle of the night

Trick or treat till the neighbors gonna die of fright Pumpkins scream in the dead of night

"Let's do the Time Warp again / It's just a jump to the ____ / And then a step to the ____" YouTube Left, Right Right, Left

Left, Back Front, Future