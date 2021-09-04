Quiz: How much do you know about the modern space race?

OVER 60 YEARS after the first space race began between Cold War rivals the United States and the then-Soviet Union, a new era of the race has started.
While space agencies like NASA and the ESA continue to work on pioneering the future in space exploration, a trio of billionaires have now entered the picture, with seemingly unlimited budgets.
Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk are all competing to be the first man to conquer the industry of space travel, with plans to make it cheap, frequent and more accessible to the public.
But how much attention have you been paying to the modern space race? Test your knowledge below.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)