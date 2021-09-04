Quiz: How much do you know about the modern space race?

OVER 60 YEARS after the first space race began between Cold War rivals the United States and the then-Soviet Union, a new era of the race has started.

While space agencies like NASA and the ESA continue to work on pioneering the future in space exploration, a trio of billionaires have now entered the picture, with seemingly unlimited budgets.

Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk are all competing to be the first man to conquer the industry of space travel, with plans to make it cheap, frequent and more accessible to the public.

But how much attention have you been paying to the modern space race? Test your knowledge below.

We'll start with the original space race - who was the first man in space? Alamy Neil Armstrong Alan Shepard

Yuri Gagarin Buzz Aldrin What is the name of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company? Alamy Blue Origin Amazon Orbit

OneSpace Bezos I Richard Branson recently flew to space on Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight, but how long did he actually spend in space? Shutterstock 8 minutes 2 hours

3 days He's still there Virgin Galactic has started selling seats on its suborbital spaceliner with the aim of bringing tourists on trips into space. How much will one ticket set you back? Alamy €150,000 €380,000

€625,000 €1,000,000 Back in April, Elon Musk's SpaceX carried a crew of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. What is the name of the craft that brought them there? Alamy New Shepard X Æ A-Xii

Falcon 1 Dragon 2 The Karman line is the common definition given to the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, or the "edge of space". How high is it above sea level? Alamy 100km 1000km

10,000km 100,000km Elon Musk has said he wants to colonise Mars, but what reason did he give for doing it? Alamy For the craic Because he can

He believes it's important to get a self-sustaining base there in the event of a third world war He wants to meet some aliens Ireland's first satellite, EIRSAT-1, will be launching next year. But how many operational satellites are thought to be currently orbiting the Earth? Alamy 2,467 4,084

6,835 8,214 China are planning a mission to collect samples from a near-Earth asteroid, and later a comet. What country has joined the ambitious mission? Alamy United States Japan

India Russia What is the name of the rover that NASA sent to explore Mars last year? Alamy Endurance Deliverance

Perseverance Wall-E NASA recently chose SpaceX to build a lunar lander that will take their astronauts to the moon’s surface. In what year are they planning to do this? Alamy 2022 2024

2026 2028 This year, the European Space Agency received 23,000 applications from people hoping to become astronauts. How many candidates were Irish? Alamy 270 545

