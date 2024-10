EARLIER THIS WEEK, US vice-presidential nominees JD Vance and Tim Walz faced off in a debate in which they clashed over abortion and immigration.

The debate followed one between presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in September.

The presidential candidates and their running mates are gearing up for the US election on 5 November.

So today we’re here to quiz you: How much do you know about previous US vice presidents?

Who was the first vice president of the United States, serving under George Washington? John Adams Thomas Jefferson

George Clinton Aaron Burr How many vice presidents in the US have gone on to become president? 5 10

15 20 Which vice president took office after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865? Ulysses S. Grant Rutherford B. Hayes

Chester A. Arthur Andrew Johnson In which year was the first female Vice President of the United States elected? 1964 1988

1990 2020 Which vice president famously shot Alexander Hamilton in a duel in 1804? Elbridge Gerry Aaron Burr

John Tyler Thomas Jefferson Only two US vice presidents have ever resigned from office. What were their names? Alben W. Barkley and Richard Mentor Johnson George M. Dallas and Hannibal Hamlin

Spiro Theodore Agnew and John C. Calhoun Adlai Stevenson I and Walter Mondale Presidential candidate Kamala Harris became the second biracial vice president in 2020. What year was the first biracial VP, Charles Curtis, elected? 1929 1937

1941 1957 John C. Breckinridge is youngest vice president ever elected. How old was he at the time of assuming office? 32 36

37 40 Alben W. Barkley, serving alongside Harry Truman, was the oldest vice president ever elected. How old was he at the time of assuming office? 68 69

71 77 Which president had a record three vice presidents while in office? Theodore Roosevelt Harry Truman

