WRITER-DIRECTOR DAVID Lynch, who radicalised American film with with a dark, surrealistic artistic vision in a number of critically-acclaimed films, died yesterday at the age of 78.

“There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us,” Lynch’s family said in a statement last night.

“But as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’”

The four-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker directed a number of feature films including behind Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, Wild at Heart and The Elephant Man, and was the creative force behind television drama Twin Peaks.

So today we’re here to quiz you: How much do you know about David Lynch?

David Lynch was born on 20 January 1946 in the small town of Missoula in which US state? Alamy Stock Photo Montana Missouri

South Dakota Idaho In 1966, Lynch made his first short film. What was the title of this minute-long animation? Youtube Four Dogs Getting Angry Six Men Getting Sick

Four Women Getting Drunk Five Children Getting Old 1977 saw the release of Lynch's first feature film, with Jack Nance playing the main character, Henry. What was the film's name? Alamy Stock Photo The Elephant Man Eraserhead

Wild at Heart Blue Velvet 2001 saw the release of one of Lynch's most critically-acclaimed films, Mullholland Drive. In which US city is the film set? Alamy Stock Photo New York San Francisco

Boston Los Angeles In 2005, Lynch founded the David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and World Peace. This charity seeks to fund the teaching of what technique? Alamy Stock Photo Yoga Clairvoyance

Transcendental Meditation Astral Projection Lynch was nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards three times. Which of these films did NOT earn Lynch an Oscar nomination? Alamy Stock Photo Dune (1984) Mulholland Drive

The Elephant Man Blue Velvet David Lynch was nominated for an Academy Award four times, eventually receiving an honorary award in which year? Alamy Stock Photo 2017 2010

2006 2019 Which of the following actors has NOT appeared in a David Lynch film? Alamy Stock Photo Laura Dern Nicolas Cage

Johnny Depp Naomi Watts Many will know Lynch for his television work, including the cult classic Twin Peaks. Who is found dead at the beginning of of the show? Alamy Stock Photo Laura Palmer Shelly Johnson

Audrey Horne Leland Palmer As well as tackling film and television projects, David Lynch directed a number of music videos. Which one of these music groups did Lynch direct a video for? Alamy Stock Photo Pink Floyd Rammstein

Groove Armada Faithless Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! True David Lynch fan You know all there is to know about David Lynch - as Lynch would say, you kept your eye on the doughnut and not the hole Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! David Lynch film buff You know almost everything there is to know about the career of the late David Lynch. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! David Lynch fan You know more than the average fan about the late, great David Lynch. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Casual Lynch fan You know more than most casual moviegoers about the late film director. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! You've seen his popular projects, and not much else You don't know much about the late director, but as Lynch himself once said, "there's something we all like about the human struggle". Share your result: Share