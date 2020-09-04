Quiz: How well do you remember these famous Late Late Show moments?

THE LATE LATE Show is back on our screens tonight.
Ryan Tubridy is set to return after the show’s summer break for his twelfth year as the host, and said the show will “endeavour to bring a slice of the magic to you at home” for the weekend that would have seen thousands in Laois for Electric Picnic.
Tubridy will also be joined by Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn to discuss how Ireland stands in terms of Covid-19 and what lies ahead as we move into the winter months.
Ahead of tonight’s show, we thought we’d test your knowledge of Late Lates past. How well do you know remember these famous Late Late Show moments?
COMMENTS (16)