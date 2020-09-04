This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember these famous Late Late Show moments?

Ryan Tubridy is set to return tonight after the show’s summer break for his twelfth year as the host.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 4 Sep 2020, 9:30 PM
THE LATE LATE Show is back on our screens tonight. 

Ryan Tubridy is set to return after the show’s summer break for his twelfth year as the host, and said the show will “endeavour to bring a slice of the magic to you at home” for the weekend that would have seen thousands in Laois for Electric Picnic.

Tubridy will also be joined by Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn to discuss how Ireland stands in terms of Covid-19 and what lies ahead as we move into the winter months.

Ahead of tonight’s show, we thought we’d test your knowledge of Late Lates past. How well do you know remember these famous Late Late Show moments?

Let's start with Padraig Flynn, shall we? The former EU Commissioner's appearance on the show in January 1999 raised eyebrows after Flynn boasted about his salary, and the expense of running his three houses in...
Dublin, Westport and Cape Town
Castlebar, Clonakilty and Brussels

Dublin, Castlebar and Brussels
Dublin, Castlebar and London
"Try it some time," said Flynn, unaware that his comments about developer Tom Gilmartin later that night would lead Gilmartin to co-operate with which tribunal?
Mahon Tribunal
Moriarty Tribunal

Disclosures Tribunal
Finlay Tribunal
On a lighter note, Aslan guitarist Billy McGuinness was called an "odious little man" by which Late Late Show guest in 2014?
Padraig Flynn
Samantha Mumba

Jedward
Linda Martin
During Gay Byrne’s interview with Annie Murphy in 1993, Murphy said the former Bishop of Galway Eamon Casey was the father of her son Peter. “If your son is half as good a man as his father, he won’t be doing too badly," said Byrne. How did Murphy reply?
"I agree, Mr Byrne"
"I'm not so bad either, Mr Byrne"

"I disagree Mr Byrne"
She said nothing and left the set
During a 1987 tribute to The Dubliners, which Irish politician famously walked on set to pay tribute to the folk band?
Jackie Healy-Rae
Charles Haughey

Dick Spring
Seán Dublin Bay Rockall Loftus
Before awkwardly gifting him a small Superman toy, what did Pat Kenny call US comedian Jerry Seinfeld during an uncomfortable interview in 2007?
Jerry Stiller
Jerry Seinfield

Jerry Lewis
Padraig Flynn
During 1992's Toy Show, what did Zig & Zag chase Gay Byrne around the studio with?
A small Superman toy
A knife

A remote control car
A super soaker
Sticking with the Toy Show, there have been plenty of memorable moments of children meeting their heroes, stunned when their favourite person appears behind them on set. Who was Johnny shocked to see walk out in 2015?
Weather forecaster Evelyn Cusack
Actor Brendan Gleeson

Singer Ed Sheeran
His Granny, who he did not like
True or false, Gay Byrne refused to shake Gerry Adams hand when he appeared on the show in 1994?
True
False
And finally, last year RTÉ received 31 complaints after a Late Late segment featured a robot doing what?
Chasing Ryan Tubridy around the set
Giving birth

Gambling
Shooting the Late Late Show owl
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What were ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful!
Share your result:

