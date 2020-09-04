Quiz: How well do you remember these famous Late Late Show moments?

THE LATE LATE Show is back on our screens tonight.

Ryan Tubridy is set to return after the show’s summer break for his twelfth year as the host, and said the show will “endeavour to bring a slice of the magic to you at home” for the weekend that would have seen thousands in Laois for Electric Picnic.

Tubridy will also be joined by Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn to discuss how Ireland stands in terms of Covid-19 and what lies ahead as we move into the winter months.

Ahead of tonight’s show, we thought we’d test your knowledge of Late Lates past. How well do you know remember these famous Late Late Show moments?

Let's start with Padraig Flynn, shall we? The former EU Commissioner's appearance on the show in January 1999 raised eyebrows after Flynn boasted about his salary, and the expense of running his three houses in... Dublin, Westport and Cape Town Castlebar, Clonakilty and Brussels

Dublin, Castlebar and Brussels Dublin, Castlebar and London "Try it some time," said Flynn, unaware that his comments about developer Tom Gilmartin later that night would lead Gilmartin to co-operate with which tribunal? Mahon Tribunal Moriarty Tribunal

Disclosures Tribunal Finlay Tribunal On a lighter note, Aslan guitarist Billy McGuinness was called an "odious little man" by which Late Late Show guest in 2014? Padraig Flynn Samantha Mumba

Jedward Linda Martin During Gay Byrne’s interview with Annie Murphy in 1993, Murphy said the former Bishop of Galway Eamon Casey was the father of her son Peter. “If your son is half as good a man as his father, he won’t be doing too badly," said Byrne. How did Murphy reply? "I agree, Mr Byrne" "I'm not so bad either, Mr Byrne"

"I disagree Mr Byrne" She said nothing and left the set During a 1987 tribute to The Dubliners, which Irish politician famously walked on set to pay tribute to the folk band? Jackie Healy-Rae Charles Haughey

Dick Spring Seán Dublin Bay Rockall Loftus Before awkwardly gifting him a small Superman toy, what did Pat Kenny call US comedian Jerry Seinfeld during an uncomfortable interview in 2007? Jerry Stiller Jerry Seinfield

Jerry Lewis Padraig Flynn During 1992's Toy Show, what did Zig & Zag chase Gay Byrne around the studio with? A small Superman toy A knife

A remote control car A super soaker Sticking with the Toy Show, there have been plenty of memorable moments of children meeting their heroes, stunned when their favourite person appears behind them on set. Who was Johnny shocked to see walk out in 2015? Weather forecaster Evelyn Cusack Actor Brendan Gleeson

Singer Ed Sheeran His Granny, who he did not like True or false, Gay Byrne refused to shake Gerry Adams hand when he appeared on the show in 1994? True False And finally, last year RTÉ received 31 complaints after a Late Late segment featured a robot doing what? Chasing Ryan Tubridy around the set Giving birth

