Quiz: Can you name these ice creams and ice pops?

WE’RE POWERING THROUGH spring now.

It’s not the warmest time of year, but some people are still partial to a nice ice-cream no matter what the weather is – unless of course they’ve given it up for Lent.

We’ve already tested you with crisps, chocolates and penny sweets – now it’s time to test your knowledge of a cooler treat.

This is a... Loop the Loop Fat Frog

Twister Mint Feast This is a... Super Orange Super Split

Super Solero Super Sunny This is... Ben and Jerry's Satled Caramel Brownie Ben and Jerry's Caramel Core

Ben and Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew Ben and Jerry's Non-Dairy Caramel Café This is a... Freaky Foot Strawberry Cornetto

Brunch Maxi Twist This is... Viennetta Mint Viennetta Name this Feast Choc Ice

Magnum Classic Oreo Dairy Dessert Bar This is an... Iceburger Iceberger What flavour of Magnum is this? Classic Mint

Pistachio Vegan classic This is a... Maxi Twist Mint Slush Puppie

This is a... Plain old 99 Cadbury's Flake 99