Quiz: Can you name these ice creams and ice pops?

WE’RE POWERING THROUGH spring now.
It’s not the warmest time of year, but some people are still partial to a nice ice-cream no matter what the weather is – unless of course they’ve given it up for Lent.
We’ve already tested you with crisps, chocolates and penny sweets – now it’s time to test your knowledge of a cooler treat.
This is a...
Loop the Loop
Fat Frog
Twister
Mint Feast
This is a...
Super Orange
Super Split
Super Solero
Super Sunny
This is...
Ben and Jerry's Satled Caramel Brownie
Ben and Jerry's Caramel Core
Ben and Jerry's Caramel Chew Chew
Ben and Jerry's Non-Dairy Caramel Café
This is a...
Freaky Foot
Strawberry Cornetto
Brunch
Maxi Twist
This is...
Viennetta
Mint Viennetta
Name this
Feast
Choc Ice
Magnum Classic
Oreo Dairy Dessert Bar
This is an...
Iceburger
Iceberger
What flavour of Magnum is this?
Classic
Mint
Pistachio
Vegan classic
This is a...
Maxi Twist
Mint Slush Puppie
McDonald's Shamrock Shake
Iced Mint Latte
This is a...
Plain old 99
Cadbury's Flake 99
You scored out of !
The Sun
Wow you really don't like ice-cream
You scored out of !
Uncle O'Grimacey
Ice-cream is only your thing once a year
You scored out of !
Fat Frog
Nostalgia served you well
You scored out of !
Mr Freeze
You are the conqueror of the cold
You scored out of !
Magnum
Top of the range
